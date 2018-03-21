News Blitz 3/21: Jason McCourty's dream come true

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="654431"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]
On Monday it was Danny Shelton chatting with the New England media for the first time. Tuesday was Jason McCourty's turn.
McCourty conducted a conference call with the locals and talked about his reunion with his twin brother and how that sparked memories of their Pop Warner football days. The Boston Globe says McCourty has had his eye on the Patriots for a while. *The Boston Herald *says McCourty is happy to join a winning environment.
ESPN.com was first with the news that special teams captain Matthew Slater re-signed with the Patriots on a two-year deal.
The Boston Globe compares the contracts of those brought in by the Patriots this offseason to the ones of the players the team lost. NBC Sports Boston ranks those offseason additions. WEEI.com ranks the team’s areas of need going forward.
ESPN.com looks at some ways the Patriots can explore replacing Nate Solder at left tackle. One of those options could be Tony Garcia, who wrote on Instagram that he has been cleared to play after dealing with an issue with blood clots.
MassLive.com recaps Bill Belchick's day scouting South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst. NBC Sports Boston tries to determine some meaning in terms of draft strategy from Belichick's pro day tour.
Tom Brady's ranking on ESPN's list of dominant athletes has caused a stir in New England. The Boston Herald weighs in on the subject as well.