Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Jan 04 - 02:00 PM | Sun Jan 07 - 10:40 AM

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

One-on-One with Matthew Slater | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Performance, Patriots Defense Closes the Gap vs. Josh Allen

What's at Stake in Patriots Season Finale vs. Jets?

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Conference Call 1/1

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

News Blitz 3/21: Jason McCourty's dream come true

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Mar 21, 2018 at 03:42 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="654431"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

On Monday it was Danny Shelton chatting with the New England media for the first time. Tuesday was Jason McCourty's turn.

McCourty conducted a conference call with the locals and talked about his reunion with his twin brother and how that sparked memories of their Pop Warner football days. The Boston Globe says McCourty has had his eye on the Patriots for a while. *The Boston Herald *says McCourty is happy to join a winning environment.

ESPN.com was first with the news that special teams captain Matthew Slater re-signed with the Patriots on a two-year deal.

The Boston Globe compares the contracts of those brought in by the Patriots this offseason to the ones of the players the team lost. NBC Sports Boston ranks those offseason additions. WEEI.com ranks the team’s areas of need going forward.

ESPN.com looks at some ways the Patriots can explore replacing Nate Solder at left tackle. One of those options could be Tony Garcia, who wrote on Instagram that he has been cleared to play after dealing with an issue with blood clots.

MassLive.com recaps Bill Belchick's day scouting South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst. NBC Sports Boston tries to determine some meaning in terms of draft strategy from Belichick's pro day tour.

Tom Brady's ranking on ESPN's list of dominant athletes has caused a stir in New England. The Boston Herald weighs in on the subject as well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

With the Patriots wrapping up their season at home against the Jets, it could be a historic day for several reasons at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

With just one more game to go, Patriots fans are focused on the upcoming offseason and all the potential changes that could be in store.
news

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

With the new year upon us, the Patriots top priority should be finding a quick resolution to Bill Belichick's future.
news

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Performance, Patriots Defense Closes the Gap vs. Josh Allen

After struggling against the Bills star quarterback, are the Patriots finding a formula to slow down Josh Allen? Plus, a full review of Bailey Zappe's performance. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

Four first-half turnovers buried the Patriots in Buffalo on Sunday, but the Pats defense is making progress against Bills star QB Josh Allen.
news

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Here's our instant analysis of the Patriots Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Dugger and Matthew Slater Active, Trent Brown and Hunter Henry Inactive for Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots offense will be down Henry (knee) for the second consecutive game while Brown is a healthy inactive this week. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade S Jabrill Peppers to Out, TE Hunter Henry Makes the Trip for Sunday's Game vs. Bills 

Although the Patriots won't have Peppers again this week, tight end Hunter Henry (knee, questionable) made the trip with the team to Buffalo. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

With the Patriots winning two of their last three games, could Bailey Zappe push for a role as a long-term starter in New England? Plus, previewing the red-hot Bills. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, List Nine Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

The Patriots could get two key starters back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday. 
news

Is DeMario Douglas the Next Great Patriots Slot Receiver?

The Patriots sixth-round pick already has the most receptions (44) by a rookie wide receiver in the Coach Belichick era with two games remaining in the season. 
news

Patriots at Bills: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Here's what the writers from Patriots Unfiltered see as the key players and matchups as New England travels to Buffalo to take on the Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 1/4

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Breaking Down the New York Jets Pass Rush

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the pass rush of the New York Jets on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jabrill Peppers 1/4: "We've always been a close group"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising