News Blitz 4/30: NFL Draft day!

After months of scouting, speculation and projections, draft day is finally here.
But before ESPN and NFLN can kick off their coverage of the 2015 NFL Draft from the Windy City of Chicago, there are plenty of last-minute mock drafts and predictions to sift through.
The Patriots Football Weekly stiff kicks things off with answers to variety of pre-draft questions.
The Boston Globe says that holding the No. 32 pick has extra value to the Patriots under the NFL's current contract system. The Globe's Ben Volin has New England landing a defensive back with the final pick of the first round.
The Boston Herald says the Patriots should be bold and move up in the draft. The Herald's mock draft slots a defensive lineman to New England at 32, while the paper looks at five things to watch for tonight in Chicago.
In non-draft news, the Providence Journal notes that the Patriots have picked up the fifth-year contract option for linebacker and former first-round pick Dont’a Hightower. The ProJo also offers up its own final Patriots mock draft.
ESPNBoston.com's final mock draft has a bit of an offensive curveball for the Patriots pick at No. 32. The site also has Patriots owner Robert Kraft talking up the fact that his draft has more depth than top-end talent. ESPNBoston.com also breaks down the current New England roster on defense and how that depth chart plays into the team's drafting priorities this weekend.
CSNNE.com also passes along some of Kraft’s comments heading into the draft.
WEEI.com goes deeper by predicting all nine of the Patriots picks in seven rounds of draft action, from an offensive lineman through a late-round quarterback. WEEI.com also looks back and ranks the best draft picks of the Bill Belichick era in New England.
NFL.com reveals Mike Mayock’s much-hyped mock draft. Hey, you can't spell Mayock without the word mock. And New England lands a controversial prospect.