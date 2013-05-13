Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 5/13: Patriots reportedly sign G Tyronne Green

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

May 13, 2013 at 01:00 AM
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

Ryan Groy

Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk reports that former Chargers guard Tyronne Green has signed with the Patriots, according to a tweet from his agents. A fourth round draft pick by the Chargers in 2009, Green started 28 games in four seasons with San Diego.

"He gives the Patriots some experienced depth inside, as he has the ability to play center or guard," adds Gantt.

Mike Rodak of ESPNBoston.com reports that the Patriots have waived wide receiver Andre Holmes, according to a league source.

"Holmes, 24, was added to the practice squad in January. He was a long shot to make the 53-man roster this season, and by waiving him now, the Patriots give him a chance to hook on with another team for organized team activities," writes Rodak.

Zuri Berry of the Boston Globe attempts to sort out the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. With 11 receivers currently on the team, he projects 6 to make the final 53-man roster: Danny Amendola, Aaron Dobson, Julian Edelman, Josh Boyce, Donald Jones, and Matthew Slater.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald visited Patriots cornerback Kyle Arrington at a fundraiser to benefit The One Fund Boston on Friday night. Arrington explained why he gave up his old number 24 to Patriots safety Adrian Wilson.

"It's one of those things where anything I can do to solidify the camaraderie within the group, I'm down for it," said Arrington, who will wear number 25 this season.

Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com writes that voting for the 2013 Patriots Hall of Fame inductee ends this Wednesday. You can vote for Tedy Bruschi, Chuck Fairbanks or Leon Gray here.

"The finalist receiving the most votes will become the 19th player (or head coach) and 21st person to be named to the Patriots Hall of Fame," notes Curran. "Gil Santos, the 'Voice' of the New England Patriots, who retired at the end of the 2012 season, will be inducted this year as well."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

