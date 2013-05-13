News Blitz 5/13: Patriots reportedly sign G Tyronne Green

Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk reports that former Chargers guard Tyronne Green has signed with the Patriots, according to a tweet from his agents. A fourth round draft pick by the Chargers in 2009, Green started 28 games in four seasons with San Diego.

"He gives the Patriots some experienced depth inside, as he has the ability to play center or guard," adds Gantt.

Mike Rodak of ESPNBoston.com reports that the Patriots have waived wide receiver Andre Holmes, according to a league source.

"Holmes, 24, was added to the practice squad in January. He was a long shot to make the 53-man roster this season, and by waiving him now, the Patriots give him a chance to hook on with another team for organized team activities," writes Rodak.

Zuri Berry of the Boston Globe attempts to sort out the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. With 11 receivers currently on the team, he projects 6 to make the final 53-man roster: Danny Amendola, Aaron Dobson, Julian Edelman, Josh Boyce, Donald Jones, and Matthew Slater.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald visited Patriots cornerback Kyle Arrington at a fundraiser to benefit The One Fund Boston on Friday night. Arrington explained why he gave up his old number 24 to Patriots safety Adrian Wilson.

"It's one of those things where anything I can do to solidify the camaraderie within the group, I'm down for it," said Arrington, who will wear number 25 this season.

Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com writes that voting for the 2013 Patriots Hall of Fame inductee ends this Wednesday. You can vote for Tedy Bruschi, Chuck Fairbanks or Leon Gray here.