Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Feb 02 - 02:00 PM | Tue Feb 07 - 11:55 AM

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Congratulations Tom!

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Troy Brown 1/29: "I don't think I could get this experience any other place"

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Shrine Bowl: Get to Know the West Roster

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

News Blitz 5/14: Patriots reportedly work out LB Brandon Johnson

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

May 14, 2013 at 06:40 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

20130514-brandon-johnson.jpg
Robert McClain

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com attempts to project the next addition to the Patriots roster. With one spot open on the team's 90-man roster, Reiss mentions free agents John Abraham and Charles Woodson as potential options, along with former Patriots like Trevor Scott.

"I'm surprised that Scott remains unsigned, and think he would be a solid addition in adding another layer of competition at defensive end while also factoring into the special teams mix," writes Reiss. "He played 22 percent of the defensive snaps for the Patriots last season (14 games played, 2 starts), and was a capable fill-in when called upon (two sacks vs. Miami on Dec. 2)."

Nick Underhill of MassLive.com writes that free agent linebacker Brandon Johnson worked out for the Patriots on Tuesday morning, according to a report from ESPN.

"A veteran of the AFC North, Johnson spent the 2012 season with the Steelers and three years before that with the Cincinnati Bengals," adds Underhill.

Johnson's best season came in 2008, when the former fifth-round draft pick recorded 46 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Bengals.

Oliver Thomas of Yahoo! Sports believes Patriots seventh-round draft pick Michael Buchanan has a chance to develop into a very strong rotational defensive end, and potentially a future starter. Once projected to be a late second round draft pick, Buchanan slipped down draft boards due to "character concerns," but Thomas calls the athletic pass rusher the Patriots best "value pick" of 2013 draft class.

"No. 99 can play outside linebacker in a 3-4 or a defensive end in a 4-3, which makes him an ideal "Elephant" in New England's hybrid fronts," adds Thomas. "Buchanan began playing the "Bandit" role -- a linebacker/safety hybrid -- as a sophomore in 2010."

Mike Rodak of ESPNBoston.com believes replacing Danny Woodhead's role in the passing game and on third down appears to be Shane Vereen's job to lose.

"Whether the Patriots didn't bring back Woodhead based on a renewed confidence in Vereen is not clear. But after battling injuries as a rookie and again early in his sophomore campaign, the Cal product says he's healthy this offseason and focused on improving," writes Rodak.

Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated looks at each NFL team's most pressing question as mini camp looms. For the Patriots, that question is: "Who's going to catch Tom Brady's passes?"

"Rob Gronkowski's status for the start of the season is up in the air, and neither Wes Welker (118 catches in 2012) nor Brandon Lloyd (74) is around anymore," writes Burke. "Much of the resulting pressure will fall on Aaron Hernandez (assuming his shoulder is OK after offseason surgery) and new addition Danny Amendola. Beyond that? Rookie Aaron Dobson, Julian Edelman, Michael Jenkins and ex-Giant TE Jake Ballard may be the best options."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

Former Patriots Running Backs Coach Cleve Bryant Passes Away

Judon to appear in Pro Bowl Game's "Longest Drive" competition

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Robert Kraft reflects on Tom Brady announcing his retirement on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Kyle Brandt walks us through the skills competitions at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt walks us through the skills competitions at 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Mic'd Up: Ross Douglas and Mike Pellegrino at Shrine Bowl Practices

Watch as Patriots coaches Ross Douglas and Mike Pellegrino were mic'd up at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices in Las Vegas.

Bucky Brooks: Four must-watch prospects in 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks shares four must-watch prospects in 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Robert Kraft Surprises Abdou Family with Super Bowl Tickets

Robert Kraft invites the Abdou family to Gillette Stadium to surprise them with two tickets to the Super Bowl.

Congratulations Tom!

We look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady's 20 years in New England.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising