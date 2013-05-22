News Blitz 5/22: Robert Kraft says Gronk's fourth arm surgery "came out positive"

Dan Hanzus](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap1000000205087/article/robert-kraft-pats-hope-to-have-gronk-for-full-season)of NFL.com writes that Patriots ownerRobert Kraft** hopes to see Rob Gronkowski on the field for a full season in 2013. The star tight end reportedly underwent a successful fourth surgery on his injured left forearm earlier this week.

"I hope we have him for the full season," Kraft said Tuesday at the NFL Spring Meetings in Boston. "I know all the fans want that, and I as an owner surely do. We think long term he still should be great, and we'll see."

According to Hanzus, the infection that was lingering in Gronkowski's arm is believed to be gone, and would be a major hurdle cleared in the rehab process.

"I'm not a medical person, and things change day to day, but we were told it was as good a report as we could've hoped for," said Kraft. "That made me feel good. I've learned in the medical area you can't always predict everything, but it came out positive, and he's so positive."

Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com believes there may be a "parting of the ways" between linebacker Brandon Spikes and the Patriots after the 2013 season. Spikes was not present for the start of voluntary organized team activities this week.

"You can't put a price on chemistry and I'm getting the feeling the Patriots are concerned this offseason about making sure the right chemistry is in place with the number of young players they have in key roles and the new offseason additions to the team," adds Curran.

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com shares his observations after watching tight end Jake Ballard on the field for the first time as a Patriot. The former New York Giant missed all of last season with a knee injury that was suffered in Super Bowl XLVI.

"Ballard did spend part of the on-field session working on resistance running with a team strength coach, but was able to participate in the majority of practice reps," writes Reiss. "Ballard was functional athletically before the injury, carving his niche as a tough run blocker with dependable hands in the passing game. He still isn't a speed tight end, but he looked reliable again as a pass catcher."

Brian McIntyre of Yahoo! Sports reports that the Patriots spent more guaranteed money on their undrafted rookie free agents this season than any other team in the NFL.

"The largest individual guarantee among the Patriots undrafted rookie free agents belongs to Missouri wide receiver T.J. Moe, who received an $8,000 signing bonus and will receive $22,000 in fully guaranteed base salary regardless of whether or not he makes New England's 53-man roster for a total of $30,000 in guaranteed money," writes McIntyre. "The 5-foot-11, 204-pound Moe excelled in the three-cone drill at the 2013 combine, posting the second-fastest time among all invitees."

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com shares his early NFL Power Rankings. The Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, and Atlanta Falcons take the top three spots on the list, with the Patriots just behind at No. 4.