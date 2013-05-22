Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 21 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 23 - 11:55 PM

Kraft Family to Celebrate 28 Years of Owning the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

News Blitz 5/22: Robert Kraft says Gronk's fourth arm surgery "came out positive"

May 22, 2013 at 12:23 AM
80x80-hacku-headshot.png
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

**[

Dan Hanzus](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap1000000205087/article/robert-kraft-pats-hope-to-have-gronk-for-full-season)of NFL.com writes that Patriots ownerRobert Kraft** hopes to see Rob Gronkowski on the field for a full season in 2013. The star tight end reportedly underwent a successful fourth surgery on his injured left forearm earlier this week.

"I hope we have him for the full season," Kraft said Tuesday at the NFL Spring Meetings in Boston. "I know all the fans want that, and I as an owner surely do. We think long term he still should be great, and we'll see."

According to Hanzus, the infection that was lingering in Gronkowski's arm is believed to be gone, and would be a major hurdle cleared in the rehab process.

"I'm not a medical person, and things change day to day, but we were told it was as good a report as we could've hoped for," said Kraft. "That made me feel good. I've learned in the medical area you can't always predict everything, but it came out positive, and he's so positive."

Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com believes there may be a "parting of the ways" between linebacker Brandon Spikes and the Patriots after the 2013 season. Spikes was not present for the start of voluntary organized team activities this week.

"You can't put a price on chemistry and I'm getting the feeling the Patriots are concerned this offseason about making sure the right chemistry is in place with the number of young players they have in key roles and the new offseason additions to the team," adds Curran.

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com shares his observations after watching tight end Jake Ballard on the field for the first time as a Patriot. The former New York Giant missed all of last season with a knee injury that was suffered in Super Bowl XLVI.

"Ballard did spend part of the on-field session working on resistance running with a team strength coach, but was able to participate in the majority of practice reps," writes Reiss. "Ballard was functional athletically before the injury, carving his niche as a tough run blocker with dependable hands in the passing game. He still isn't a speed tight end, but he looked reliable again as a pass catcher."

Brian McIntyre of Yahoo! Sports reports that the Patriots spent more guaranteed money on their undrafted rookie free agents this season than any other team in the NFL.

"The largest individual guarantee among the Patriots undrafted rookie free agents belongs to Missouri wide receiver T.J. Moe, who received an $8,000 signing bonus and will receive $22,000 in fully guaranteed base salary regardless of whether or not he makes New England's 53-man roster for a total of $30,000 in guaranteed money," writes McIntyre. "The 5-foot-11, 204-pound Moe excelled in the three-cone drill at the 2013 combine, posting the second-fastest time among all invitees."

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com shares his early NFL Power Rankings. The Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, and Atlanta Falcons take the top three spots on the list, with the Patriots just behind at No. 4.

"There is great concern with Rob Gronkowski's injury situation, and do they have enough on the outside in terms of speed? But they do have Tom Brady," writes Prisco.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Kraft Family to Celebrate 28 Years of Owning the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.

Mac Jones' top plays 2021 season

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' top plays during the NFL 2021 season.

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 1/17: "I feel like a much better player, a much better man"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising