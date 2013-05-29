News Blitz 5/29: Brandon Spikes will return for mandatory mini-camp, per report

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that Patriots LB Brandon Spikes will be out for the remainder of voluntary OTAs -- but will return for mandatory mini-camp starting on June 11.

"A league source tells the Globe today that Spikes, set to make $630,000 this year in the final year of his rookie contract, will continue to work out on his own and will not be at the Patriots' OTAs this week," writes Volin.

Mike Rodak of ESPNBoston.com notes that the NFL Draft will be held on May 8-10 in 2014. Traditionally held in April, the change was first announced at last week's owners meetings in Boston.

"According to the league's announcement, moving the draft to May will have 'no effect' on when rookies will report to teams, and that there will be no reduction in the number of practice days for teams during their offseason calendar," adds Rodak.

Christopher Price of WEEI.com dissects the Patriots roster by age. The oldest player on the team is Tom Brady, who will be 36 years old when the 2013 season begins. The youngest player? That's rookie wide receiver Aaron Dobson, who turns 22 on July 23.

"For some perspective, that means Dobson was 10 years old when Brady and the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams in New Orleans. The Patriots currently have 31 players on their roster who are 23 years old or younger," writes Price.

Nick Underhill of MassLive.com believes second-year RB Brandon Bolden has the upper hand on newcomer LeGarrette Blount for short-yardage situations heading into training camp.

"Watching video, Blount is a decent option on first and second down, where he often bounces plays outside, but is indecisive and slow to the hole in short-yardage situations," writes Underhill. "One prime example came last year during an Oct. 21 game against the New Orleans Saints when Blount was stuffed on three consecutive plays from the 1-yard line (left guard, right guard, left tackle) in a 35-28 loss."

Luke Hughes of NESN.com thinks rookie DE Michael Buchanan has the potential to be a late-round impact player for the Patriots this season -- much like Alfonzo Dennard last year.