Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Feb 07 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 09 - 11:55 AM

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Congratulations Tom!

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Troy Brown 1/29: "I don't think I could get this experience any other place"

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

News Blitz 5/29: Brandon Spikes will return for mandatory mini-camp, per report

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

May 29, 2013 at 01:03 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

500x305-20120731-spikes.jpg
Keith Nordstrom, New England Patriots

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that Patriots LB Brandon Spikes will be out for the remainder of voluntary OTAs -- but will return for mandatory mini-camp starting on June 11.

"A league source tells the Globe today that Spikes, set to make $630,000 this year in the final year of his rookie contract, will continue to work out on his own and will not be at the Patriots' OTAs this week," writes Volin.

Mike Rodak of ESPNBoston.com notes that the NFL Draft will be held on May 8-10 in 2014. Traditionally held in April, the change was first announced at last week's owners meetings in Boston.

"According to the league's announcement, moving the draft to May will have 'no effect' on when rookies will report to teams, and that there will be no reduction in the number of practice days for teams during their offseason calendar," adds Rodak.

Christopher Price of WEEI.com dissects the Patriots roster by age. The oldest player on the team is Tom Brady, who will be 36 years old when the 2013 season begins. The youngest player? That's rookie wide receiver Aaron Dobson, who turns 22 on July 23.

"For some perspective, that means Dobson was 10 years old when Brady and the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams in New Orleans. The Patriots currently have 31 players on their roster who are 23 years old or younger," writes Price.

Nick Underhill of MassLive.com believes second-year RB Brandon Bolden has the upper hand on newcomer LeGarrette Blount for short-yardage situations heading into training camp.

"Watching video, Blount is a decent option on first and second down, where he often bounces plays outside, but is indecisive and slow to the hole in short-yardage situations," writes Underhill. "One prime example came last year during an Oct. 21 game against the New Orleans Saints when Blount was stuffed on three consecutive plays from the 1-yard line (left guard, right guard, left tackle) in a 35-28 loss."

Luke Hughes of NESN.com thinks rookie DE Michael Buchanan has the potential to be a late-round impact player for the Patriots this season -- much like Alfonzo Dennard last year.

"Buchanan, a seventh-round pick out of Illinois, is a big, long and quick athlete," writes Hughes. "He has the skills to be a productive pass rusher in the Patriots' system, but it's some off-field choices that both saw him fall from a potential high-round pick — as high as the first round after the 2011 season — all the way to a seventh-rounder."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Cody Davis brings 'Cody's Gamers' full circle with hospital visit

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at Pro Bowl Games Practice

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during practices for the Pro Bowl games.

Patriots WR coach Troy Brown discusses coaching West team to Shrine Bowl victory

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown discusses coaching the West team to a Shrine Bowl victory in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Troy Brown on Tom Brady's Retirement

Troy Brown reflects on the news of Tom Brady retiring, and looks back at his storied football career.

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Robert Kraft reflects on Tom Brady announcing his retirement on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Kyle Brandt walks us through the skills competitions at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt walks us through the skills competitions at 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Mic'd Up: Ross Douglas and Mike Pellegrino at Shrine Bowl Practices

Watch as Patriots coaches Ross Douglas and Mike Pellegrino were mic'd up at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices in Las Vegas.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising