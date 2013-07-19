News Blitz 7/19: Patriots reportedly not planning to cut Alfonzo Dennard

Ben Volin](http://www.boston.com/sports/football/patriots/extrapoints/2013/07/sourcepatriotsnotplanningtocutcbalfonzo_den.html)* of the *Boston Globe reports that -- according to a league source -- the Patriots are not planning to cut second-year cornerback Alfonzo Dennard.

Dennard was arrested last Thursday in Lincoln, Neb. under suspicion for DUI -- although his camp is disputing the facts of the arrest -- claiming that Dennard blew into the breathalyzer twice and registered below the legal limit.

"The team is, however, prepared for Dennard to be suspended by the NFL under the player conduct policy," adds Volin. "As a reference point, Lions cornerback Aaron Berry was suspended for three games in 2012 after getting arrested twice in the offseason. An NFL spokesman said only that Dennard's case is 'under review.'"

Dennard received a 30-day jail sentence earlier this offseason for assaulting a police officer in Lincoln last year.

Mike Rodak of ESPNBoston.com gives Patriots rookie LB Steve Beauharnais a 60% chance to make the 53-man roster. Beauharnais was drafted in the seventh round of this year's draft out of Rutgers.

"Known as a hard-working, fundamentally sound player, Beauharnais could fit the Patriots mold early on," writes Rodak. "It's unlikely that he will have any significant contributions on defense, at least initially, but he could bring value down the road, especially if Brandon Spikes departs through free agency next spring."

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com writes that former Patriots RB Jeff Demps is planning to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Training Camp, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times.

Demps, a former Olympic track star, indicated earlier this offseason that he wanted to continue his track and field career and play football part-time. The Patriots traded Demps to the Bucs in April -- along with a seventh round draft pick -- for RB LeGarrette Blount.

"The Patriots, who signed Demps after last year's Olympics, didn't want to allow Demps to split his time between track and football," writes Rosenthal. "Demps got on the Patriots' practice field quickly after the Olympics, although he didn't make much of an impact before being placed on injured reserve last August."