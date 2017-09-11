News Blitz 9/11: Picking up the pieces

The Patriots are still licking their wounds coming off their stunning opening night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In the aftermath of the 42-27 defeat, both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady made comments alluding to the need to look forward and not back.
The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy has a counter to the coach's claims that fans are busy resting on the team's accomplishments, claiming that it's not the fans reliving the past. CSNNE.com says the fourth quarter sparked some of Brady's comments.
Rather than looking back in history, there is still time to look back at the Chiefs game and the speedy Brandin Cooks made an immediate impact in the opener. There are also some key plays from the game worth taking a second look at. The Chiefs simply outplayed and outcoached the Patriots.
The Boston Herald says the team needs to make better use of its talented running backs. Ron Borges' Patriots report card was not pretty.
The Patriot Ledger has newcomer Cassius Marsh eager to improve. The Eagle Tribune is confident the Patriots will bounce back. MassLive.com wonders if the Patriots should consider trading Dion Lewis. CSNNE.com has five things that went wrong in the Chiefs game. The Boston Sports Journal offers a break down of the game as well.
WEEI.com offers five Patriots-related thoughts from Sunday's NFL action.
Finally, ESPNBoston.com chats with Mike Gillislee, who shares his football journey.