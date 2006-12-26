Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL 2006 Playoff Schedule

Dec 26, 2006 at 01:00 AM

AFC Playoff Seeding Chart
InitialSeed
 WILDCARDJan. 6-7
 DIVISIONJan. 13-14
CONF.Jan. 21
1
 San Diego
(Bye)

San Diego
(Jan.14, 2007 -- 4:30pm)

TBD

2
 Baltimore
(Bye)

New England

TBD

3
 Indianapolis
Baltimore
(Jan. 13, 2007 -- 4:30pm)
4
 New England
Indianapolis





5
 New York


6
 Kansas City

