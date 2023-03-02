NFL Draft's Top Pass-Rushers Heap Praise on Offensive Tackle Class at NFL Combine

Wright has skyrocketed up the board into the first round conversation due to his tremendous performance against Anderson and other future NFLers at the Senior Bowl back in January. Anderson only logged two quarterback pressures and was held without a sack when he went against Wright, one of his least productive games of the season.

Along with Anderson praising his rival on the Volunteers, Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah offered his perspective by saying Oklahoma left tackle Anton Harrison was his toughest test. Anudike-Uzomah, an intriguing long and fluid hand-in-the-dirt defensive end, is a projected day-two draft choice.

Harrison is rarely discussed among the consensus top three tackles we mentioned initially, but Oklahoma's left tackle started for three seasons on the left side. As Anudike-Uzomah pointed out, Harrison has arguably the best foot speed and balance in this class to project as an early-career starter at left tackle. The Oklahoma product is a fringe-first rounder but should be on New England's fans' radar as the process continues.

There's also a growing consensus that Ohio State's starting tackles, Paris Johnson (left) and Dawand Jones (right), won't last long when April's draft comes around. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, fellow Buckeye Zach Harrison was bullish about his teammates, who he faced daily in practice over the years in Columbus.

"Paris is a dawg. Paris is going to be one of those perennial left tackles for a long time in the league. One, the work ethic. And he's a freak. A dude that big should not be that athletic and that strong. Going against him every single day, I know the kind of work that he puts in. He never takes a day off, never takes a play off," Harrison said of Johnson.

The Buckeyes edge rusher continued about Jones, "he's a behemoth, just a huge person. But as big as he is, he's athletic. He's quick. He's going to be one of those guys that's in the league for a long time playing at a high level. He's a technician. You walk by him in the hallway, and he's always watching some of other offensive linemen and trying to take pieces of their game, and he's always trying to talk to me and figure out what I see and what I don't like going against so he can start doing it in his game. Both of those guys are special players."

Lastly, another highly sought-after prospect is Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski. Skoronski may project inside to guard for some teams due to his body type, but he was a stud for the Wildcats at left tackle as a multi-year starter with excellent technique and smarts. With the two Big Ten programs facing off against one another every season, Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness spoke about his duels with Skoronski as two likely first-round talents.

"Every time we had a game against Northwestern, his name was circled. We always have good competition against each other. He's a great player. I knew every week I had to be ready when we played him," the Hawkeyes defensive end said.

If the Patriots target offensive tackles in the early rounds, the glowing reviews their opponents and teammates offered at the combine should make fans feel good about selecting one of the draft's many attractive options.