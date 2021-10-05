NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

The Shakespearean theme featuring Bill Belichick and Tom Brady that permeated the entire week came down to the final minute Sunday night, and Belichick opted to make a curious call.

Trailing 19-17 with the ball on the Bucs 37 and 59 seconds to go, the Patriots faced a fourth-and-3 and Belichick had a decision to make. He could send Nick Folk out for a 56-yard field goal to put his team on top, or he could have had Jones and the offense remain on the field and tried to move the ball closer.

The coach didn't seem to think he had a choice at all, and he sent Folk out to try to put his team ahead. The kick had the distance but ultimately clanked off the lower left upright and Tampa left town with a hard-fought victory.

"It really wasn't much of a decision there," Belichick said Monday morning. "We converted two third downs in the game. Nick kicked well. No, there wasn't any consideration."

At the time the choice seemed curious. First and foremost, 3 yards didn't seem like an insurmountable hill to climb for Jones, who completed 31 of 42 passes and 19 in a row at one point. The previous play appeared to be a conversion in the making when Jakobi Meyers was open over the middle but Jones' pass was knocked down by linebacker Lavonte David. Despite that, Belichick pointed to his team's 2-for-9 performance on third down as a reason for going for the long-range kick.

The second reason to question the move was Folk himself. The 36-year-old kicker came into the game nursing a knee injury and 11 years removed from his lone make from that distance – a 56-yarder made in Denver as a member of the Jets back in 2010. The odds did not seem to be in Folk's favor, yet Belichick sent him in anyway.

The final reason against the field goal is less of a certainty. The kick clanked off the upright with 55 seconds to go, meaning in the unlikely event that Folk made the kick, Brady and the Bucs would have had that amount of time plus two timeouts (assuming a Jake Bailey touchback) to move roughly 40 yards to get into reasonable field goal range (53 yards) for Ryan Succup. That's an eternity for Brady, and the Bucs had scored on each of their previous three possessions, which indicates that perhaps Brady had overcome his struggles and gained some confidence down the stretch.

So even if the Patriots took the lead on the kick, there's a great chance that Succup would have had the opportunity to match it. Perhaps the Bucs kicker would have missed and New England would have won anyway (he missed earlier from 36 yards out) but by converting the fourth-and-3 the Patriots would have had the opportunity to run the clock down and attempt a field goal from a more manageable distance.