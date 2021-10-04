Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Defense gets two last bend-don't-breaks

After the Patriots re-took the lead, the Bucs offense put together a workman-like drive that included two third-down conversions before they arrived inside New England's 10-yard line. A stop-for-loss came on first down, followed by two incompletions forced by excellent coverage on the back end. Tampa settled for another field goal and took a manageable two-point lead.

Again the Pats would respond, with Jakobi Meyer's pass to Nelson Agholor going for 30 yards. But two incompletions and a pass for no gain later and the Pats themselves had to settle for their own field goal to re-take a one-point score. This was a spot where the Patriots really could've used some better red zone finish, which would've really put pressure on the Bucs offense to deliver a touchdown.

Instead, down by just one, Brady was looking to put the game away and executing a seven-play drive that took the clock down to the two-minute warning. They would only get to New England's 30-yard and New England's run defense would hold Fournette to just two yards on first down, before Brady took two shots to the end zone for the knockout blow. Jonathan Jones was in coverage on Antonio Brown on both plays. The first, a bit off the mark from Brady and the second narrowly fell incomplete as Brown got his hands on but couldn't corral.