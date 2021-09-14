NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

*Speaking of dominance in the West, the AFC turned the same trick by going 4-0 in Week 1. The Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers took care of business on Sunday before the Raiders took a wild Monday night affair in overtime over Baltimore. Las Vegas appeared to have the game won in OT but replays showed Bryan Edwards' knee was down just short of the goal line, forcing the Raiders to try to punch it in from the 1. They couldn't, and the Ravens eventually picked off a pass in the end zone on third down. However, Baltimore returned the favor when Lamar Jackson fumbled for the second time, setting the stage for the game-winner. Jon Gruden initially called for a field goal on second down but when the unit was slow getting into formation and the Raiders were called for a delay of game, he changed course. Derek Carr returned and faced an all-out Ravens blitz before lofting the winning touchdown pass to Zay Jones. It had to be one of the wildest finishes the league has seen – although as many pointed out on Twitter probably not even in the top 10 of crazy things happening in Vegas at the time.