Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Seems the Patriots are setting up to have [Matt] Judon and [Josh] Uche at OLB and [Kyle] Van Noy, plus [Dont'a] Hightower in the middle. Up front, [Davon] Godchaux in the middle of [Lawrence] Guy and [rookie Christian] Barmore. So, a 3-4 [defensive front]. I know they change like the wind, but do see this being a base first-down lineup? Seems the experimented a lot with [Henry] Anderson and [Deatrich] Wise at end in the 4-3, but the LBs to me are the strength. I'm sure all will rotate in but seems the 3-4 makes sense, even with no true nose tackle. - Jim Kelleher

With our depth in linebackers and lack of in the secondary, would a switch to a 3-4 or even 2-5 defensive game plan be better? - Jon Regalado

This summer, we saw a lot of looks from the Patriots that were essentially 5-2 fronts, with three traditional down linemen and two edge-rushing linebackers (one at either end), plus a pair of linebackers in the middle in the second layer of the defense. Against the Dolphins, we saw numerous personnel packages and considerable rotation in the front seven, but the team played mostly in nickel (five defensive backs) to match up with Miami's offense.

If the Patriots have a "traditional" front, I'd say, based on the summertime, it's more of the 5-2 look (a variation of the 3-4), but given how much of a passing league this NFL has become, my guess is we'll be seeing a lot more nickel and dime groupings, so, this might wind up being more of a formality than a reality. _Erik Scalavino _

How is it that veterans like QBs Brian Hoyer and Garrett Gilbert are eligible for the practice squad when they have been in the league far longer than two to three years? What is the new rule for being eligible to be on the practice squad? Thank you. - Larry Pearce in Harrisburg, Pa.

The rules actually changes in 2020, Larry, as a result of the pandemic, in order to make accommodations for any teams dealing with last-minute roster shuffling due to player illnesses. Veterans with any number of years in the league (including those you mentioned) were allowed to become eligible for the practice squad, which also increased from a maximum of 10 players to 16 last season.

Players on the practice squad could, on occasion, also be called up to the active roster on game days (as noted in the earlier question about kickers) and returned immediately thereafter to the practice squad, a feature that wasn't part of the previous practice squad rules. Furthermore, teams could protect a handful of players on their practice squads from being poached by other clubs (a max of four each week), in order to ensure that they had a feasible number of players with whom to work on a weekly basis if a rash of infections were to occur and deplete the available roster.

All those adjustments have been carried over into the 2021 season, as we continue to deal with lingering effects of the pandemic and the virus' existing and emerging variants. They also happen to make a lot of sense and I hope the league decides to keep them as permanent fixtures of the rule book going forward. - Erik Scalavino

What is up with Jarrett Stidham? Is it he doesn't grasp the playbook or just doesn't have the coaches' confidence? Or is he just not the player they thought they drafted, talent-wise? It seems he has been put on the way, way back burner and destined to follow other failed Patriots QBs like Ryan Mallett. - Paul Baratta