Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

The reaction on the broadcast and on social media in the moment was one of levity, but after the game, a tough 1-point loss against AFC East opponents the Miami Dolphins, Jones clarified what, exactly, was going through his mind.

"It's not really about me. My job is to be the quarterback, and that's to either hand the ball off or throw it," Jones said. "I can do a better job, and everyone else, I thought they played hard, but we can play even harder. We're just going to go up from here."

This attitude only reflects what Patriots fans have seen of Jones in his short time thus far in New England. It's a team-first mentality. After a scrum broke out between the Patriots offensive line and the Giants defense at joint practices last month, the offensive line was reprimanded with a lap. Jones didn't hesitate to join them.