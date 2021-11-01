'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

The Patriots got a huge win on the road, and Patriots Nation was there to see it and support their team.
On the broadcast and in SoFi Stadium, Patriots fans made their presence in Los Angeles known, as their team beat the hometown Chargers 27-24. While it is a long, long trip from Foxborough, the Patriots felt the love.
"We showed out today," Gunner Olszewski said. "We have Patriot fans all over the place. They're shouting, 'Defense! Defense!' It was sweet. We kind of expected it because that's kind of been the case here for the Chargers, but yeah, shout out to Patriot Nation showing out in L.A."
Kyle Van Noy took to Twitter to show love to Patriots fans who travelled to the game, writing: "Peace and love Pats Nation that's a whole vibe in SoFi today!!"
Adrian Phillips turned up against his former team. With two interceptions, including the first pick-six of his career, Phillips had himself a game, and the cheers from Patriots fans in his return to Los Angeles was a pleasant surprise.
"Catching a pick then you're hearing screams like that. It was crazy. I love the fan base out in Boston and Foxborough," Phillips said. "I'm glad that they're traveling with us and supporting us still because it's been a frustrating season. I know that they planned to see the season go a totally different way than is going on right now, but to be able to hear that support and see those fans in the stands with all the jerseys on is real love."