'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Adrian Phillips turned up against his former team. With two interceptions, including the first pick-six of his career, Phillips had himself a game, and the cheers from Patriots fans in his return to Los Angeles was a pleasant surprise.

"Catching a pick then you're hearing screams like that. It was crazy. I love the fan base out in Boston and Foxborough," Phillips said. "I'm glad that they're traveling with us and supporting us still because it's been a frustrating season. I know that they planned to see the season go a totally different way than is going on right now, but to be able to hear that support and see those fans in the stands with all the jerseys on is real love."