Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

While those four guys came up with the picks, McCourty made it clear that it is a credit to the defense as a whole.

"I think that's been the story for us in the passing game. Interceptions have come from great pressure," he said. "Almost every interception we've had when you look back through it, somebody is hitting a quarterback. Somebody's causing pressure. I think that's how we need to play as a defense."

Despite the winning streak the Patriots are currently riding, this is a team that started out 2-4. There are significant challenges in the final leg of the season, including two games against AFC East foe, the Bills. Matthew Judon said that even though the defense is really figuring itself out in the latter half of the season, having a "2-4 mentality" will keep them from getting complacent.

"We're catching our stride. We had a lot of new pieces, a lot of pieces coming back, and now we're just in a rhythm," Judon said. "I think we're just all playing with a lot of confidence ... We didn't want to get off to a bad start, but right now, we're in a groove. We're going to continue to prepare and work like our backs are against the wall."

Though the defense was the story of Thursday, Damien Harris summed it up best. This Patriots team wants to see each other succeed. They are playing for each other. Patriots fans saw it when Jakobi Meyers scored his first career touchdown on Sunday, and they saw it again when Patriots players celebrated the defense's performance.