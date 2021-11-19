Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Patriots Postgame Show Fri Nov 19 - 01:08 AM | Mon Nov 22 - 08:55 AM

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Pats wreak interior havoc to stuff Falcons' fourth-and-short plunge

Davon Godchaux keeps sack party going with Pats' fourth QB takedown of night

Devin McCourty nabs 30th career INT on Matt Ryan's pressured throw

Nick Folk's season-long 53-yard FG doinks camera operator

J.C. Jackson's sideline tightrope act secures sixth pick of 2021

Kyle Van Noy reads Rosen's eyes for 35-yard pick six

Shutout secured! Adrian Phillips lunges for Pats' FOURTH INT of night

Full Patriots vs. Falcons highlights: NFL Week 11

Matthew Judon overwhelms RT for speedy third-down sack on Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan's pump fake not enough to dodge Van Noy's sack

Nelson Agholor has tons of space to roam in for 19-yard TD

Damien Harris barrels over Erik Harris on 17-yard rumble

Rhamondre Stevenson throws Falcons DB to ground with furious stiff arm

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Nov 19, 2021 at 11:52 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

defense
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Defense, stand up.

With a 25-0 victory over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Patriots extended their winning streak to five games, and the defense has continued its tear. Over the last three games, the Patriots have only let up 13 points. With four sacks and then four interceptions on the final four Atlanta possessions of the game, there was a lot to be happy about defensively.

"I feel like we played great defensively. We allowed no touchdowns and no points allowed," J.C. Jackson said after the game. "I mean you can't get any better than that."

Devin McCourty got the fourth-quarter pick party started with his 30th career interception. Jackson was next up, living up to his nickname, "Mr. INT." Kyle Van Noy took a Josh Rosen throw to the end zone, and finally, Adrian Phillips picked off the Falcons' third quarterback of the game, Feleipe Franks, to seal the deal.

"It's fun to play a game like that. Those are kind of games you dream about as a kid," Van Noy said.

Not for nothing, it's fun to watch games like that, too. Take it from the Patriots players like James White, Jonathan Jones and Raekwon McMillan, who are injured, watching from home and tweeting every time a teammate made a huge play.

While those four guys came up with the picks, McCourty made it clear that it is a credit to the defense as a whole.

"I think that's been the story for us in the passing game. Interceptions have come from great pressure," he said. "Almost every interception we've had when you look back through it, somebody is hitting a quarterback. Somebody's causing pressure. I think that's how we need to play as a defense."

Despite the winning streak the Patriots are currently riding, this is a team that started out 2-4. There are significant challenges in the final leg of the season, including two games against AFC East foe, the Bills. Matthew Judon said that even though the defense is really figuring itself out in the latter half of the season, having a "2-4 mentality" will keep them from getting complacent.

"We're catching our stride. We had a lot of new pieces, a lot of pieces coming back, and now we're just in a rhythm," Judon said. "I think we're just all playing with a lot of confidence ... We didn't want to get off to a bad start, but right now, we're in a groove. We're going to continue to prepare and work like our backs are against the wall."

Though the defense was the story of Thursday, Damien Harris summed it up best. This Patriots team wants to see each other succeed. They are playing for each other. Patriots fans saw it when Jakobi Meyers scored his first career touchdown on Sunday, and they saw it again when Patriots players celebrated the defense's performance.

"I think it's very evident to [the media], to everybody that watches us play, how much we care about one another, how hard we play for each other. No guy goes out there and plays hard for themselves," Harris said. "Everybody's playing for each other. We're playing for this team."

Related Content

news

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy, like any NFL couple, have had their fair share of moves. In a Wall Street Journal article, the couple talks about how they started flipping houses on the side. 
news

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Trent Brown paid it forward to his old high school football team. 
news

We can't make this up: Partial lunar eclipse after Patriots-Falcons game to last three hours and 28 minutes

Because of course it will last three hours and 28 minutes the night the Patriots play the Falcons. 
news

Julian Edelman shares funny Tweet about his Patriots-Falcons game experience in retirement

Patriots-Falcons games look a bit different nowadays for Julian Edelman. 
news

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

'Tis the season for giving back, and two Patriots spent a night making sure local families had everything they need for Thanksgiving. 
news

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Mac Jones talked about his former career as a child model/actor on WEEI Monday. 
news

Meet Boyd: Gillette Stadium field crew's newest (and goodest) employee

The Gillette Stadium field crew has a new furry face. 
news

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

After a record-setting touchdown drought, no one was happier for Jakobi Meyers than his teammates.
news

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz, is back, and we're taking you behind the scenes of the latest episode with Damien Harris. 
news

Patriots fan finished emotional 'bucket list' journey across NFL stadiums

Susan Kearney started a bucket list to visit every NFL stadium to see the Patriots play with her husband, Richard. After Richard passed away, Susan continued on in his honor, and last Sunday, she finished her emotional journey. 
news

Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

On his weekly WEEI appearance, Bill Belichick paid tribute to the late Red Sox legend. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

New England Patriots Lawrence Guy named Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/19

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Falcons presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with offensive tackle Trent Brown to discuss what it's been like to rejoin the team and how he has been giving back to his community.

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy and others address the media following the week 11 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mac Jones 11/18: "We all believe in each other"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/18: "Short week, but good week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising