NFL Notes: Run defense comes up big

It hasn't been anything dynamic but Chicago's Matt Nagy deserves some credit for coaxing rookie Justin Fields to a pair of victories in his first two career starts. Fields is leaning heavily on the Bears defense and running game and hasn't been asked to do much – he finished 12 of 20 for 111 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 20-9 win over the Raiders – but he's been effective when needed. On Sunday the Bears led 14-9 after Vegas got the crowd in a frenzy with a Josh Jacobs touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. Facing a third-and-12 with seven minutes left, Fields threw a bullet to Darnell Mooney for 13 yards and a first down. He followed that with a 14-yard toss to Cole Kmet and the Bears eventually tacked on a field goal with less than three minutes left. A couple of clutch plays on the road to help secure the victory. … The Broncos, Raiders and Panthers were all 3-0 but now stand at 3-2. Tough to tell where any of these three are headed down the road, especially the Raiders given the mess they find themselves in following the resignation of Jon Gruden. … Sometimes you can learn more about a team when things aren't necessarily going well. That may have been the case with Arizona on Sunday. Coming off an emotional road win over the Rams, the Cardinals returned home to face a 49ers team without Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle and appeared to show signs of a predictable let down. Rookie Trey Lance gave the Niners offense a different running element but Arizona responded with some physicality and posted a hard-fought 17-10 win while playing without its normal offensive explosiveness. And J.J. Watt probably made his first real contributions as a Cardinal with some key plays, helping the defense hold San Francisco to 1-for-5 on fourth down.