Patriots Mailbag: Assessing Pats improvement, weaknesses and building blocks

Given now that it is an extra-long regular season and Bill Belichick knows that and he would rather teach now and win games after Thanksgiving: How do you think the Patriots are doing managing injuries and snap counts to ensure the players are playing their best in the winter months? -Kenn Scott

I think the team does a good job of not overreacting too much in the early season while also trying to give everyone some opportunity snaps to see what the best version of the 2021 Patriots will be. After five games we're starting to reach that inflection point where it's time to lean into those elements but injuries have complicated things. For example, at running back and cornerback they're kind of hamstrung because of injuries. Who knows how things will go if Jalen Mills and Damien Harris are unhealthy going into the Dallas game. As far as managing the injuries and snap counts I think they're doing fine, but they need more plays to be made, especially on defense.

Elsewhere, Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne have really been showing up over the last three games. Defensively, they need more complementary play to what Matt Judon is doing, though I think Dont'a Hightower had a good showing against the Texans. Will teams start keying on the red-sleeved one? I think is part of the reason Jamie Collins was brought it, he's a player that has consistently made plays on the ball.

Two key players that I would love to see make a leap are Rhamondre Stevenson, who finally got back on the field against Houston and was fine, and Myles Bryant. I think they represent the next era at two big spots that have been ravaged. -Mike Dussault

Watching the Houston game, what happened to our much-improved defense? They were awful in the first half and have underperformed and been a disappointment this year, by and large, with the exception of Matt Judon. My question is if you break it down by lineman, linebackers, and defensive backs, how do you rank each position group. I know there is always mixing and matching between the 3 (eg. LB's rush the passer, play in coverage, etc) but for the sake of analysis which position group is most and least responsible for the underwhelming D this year. -Allan Bernstein

I think that the first level has been the most consistent after a slow start. They haven't been elite or anything, but the run-stopping and pass-rushing work of guys like Lawrence Guy and rookie Christian Barmore have been pretty good in recent weeks. I'd also throw Deatrich Wise in there as a player who is getting a chance to really play a full-time role for the first time and he's been disruptive. Davon Godchaux has also improved as he's gotten more comfortable.

The secondary comes in second, but they've certainly had their issues, especially against the Texans but that came without Jalen Mills. It's hard to ask for much more out of this group than we saw against the Bucs' offense, all things considered. My long-term concern about the secondary is higher than my 2021 concern for them, but they really need Mills to get and stay healthy. They're good, but thin as far as depth.

That brings the second-level/linebackers as my lowest-rated group. As you pointed out, Judon has been a force but aside from a few flashes, the rest of the group just hasn't been impactful. Bentley has been playing some of the best football of his career, while Van Noy and Hightower have had their moments, coming on a bit vs. Houston. But when anyone thinks of the great Patriots defenses, it's the dominant linebackers that first come to mind (maybe with a shutdown corner) and this group, as a whole, has not been dominant or made enough key plays. For a defense that has struggled to find consistency in the big moments, I think the linebackers have been the most consistently inconsistent. -Mike Dussault

Do you think that Bill has secretly handed over the defensive reigns entirely to his son Steve, & that's why the defense seems spotty? IMO, the defense feels different. Almost as if there were a new coordinator calling plays. -@Choddy