2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

NFL to Provide Fans Greater Access to NFL Games

Mar 18, 2021 at 04:55 PM
AP Photo.

MARCH 18, 2021: The National Football League announced today that it has signed long-term agreements with media partners Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX, and NBC for the distribution of NFL games, the industry's most valuable content, over television and digital platforms, as well as additional media rights.

With these agreements, the NFL has expanded its digital footprint to reach a broader audience while maintaining its commitment to keep all NFL games on over-the-air television. The new agreements will begin with the 2023 season and run through the 2033 season.

"These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We're proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game."

The NFL's new media agreements grant the following rights to their partners:

AMAZON: In the NFL's first ever all-digital package, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football across hundreds of compatible digital devices. The NFL and Amazon first partnered on Thursday Night Football as part of a Tri-Cast distribution model during the 2017 season.

CBS: With its new multi-platform agreement, CBS retains the rights for the American Football Conference (AFC) package of Sunday afternoon games. All games will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and streamed live on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' flagship streaming service. CBS, America's most-watched network for the past 12-years, is the NFL's longest-running media partner having first begun televising NFL games in 1956.

ESPN: ESPN will continue to be the NFL's television partner for cable's most-watched series, Monday Night Football. Additionally, ABC has acquired the rights to televise two Super Bowls along with exclusive regular season games. ESPN+ subscribers can stream one International Series game on an exclusive national basis every season and the new agreement allows ESPN the opportunity to simulcast all ABC and ESPN games on ESPN+. The new agreement for ESPN covers 11 years, including a 10-year deal beginning in 2023 and a bridge year deal in 2022. 

FOX: FOX has renewed its agreement to produce the National Football Conference (NFC) package of Sunday afternoon games that it acquired in 1994. FOX expanded its digital rights, including for its AVOD streaming platform Tubi to deliver NFL programming on digital platforms. America's Game of the Week has been the most-watched show in all of television for the last 12 seasons and the most-watched NFL window for the last 20 seasons.

NBC: Sunday Night Football, the #1 Primetime show on TV for an unprecedented 10th consecutive year, will continue to be produced by NBC Sports. In addition to simulcasting all Sunday Night Football games, Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, will deliver an exclusive feed of a select number of NFL games over the course of the agreement. NBC first acquired its package of primetime games in 2006.

NFL NETWORK, the television home of the NFL, will continue to televise a select schedule of exclusive NFL games on a yearly basis.

These new media agreements provide fans with more ways to watch NFL games than ever before. Highlighted by broad distribution across linear and digital platforms, these agreements provide fans with the following:

  • INCREASED DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION: With games on Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+, Paramount+, Peacock, and FOX Digital platforms – in addition to NFL Mobile and digital platforms - NFL games are now available in more places and on more devices than ever before to meet the evolving consumption habits of NFL fans.
  • BROADCAST DISTRIBUTION: The NFL continues to be the only sports league that delivers all of its games – regular-season and playoffs – on free, over-the-air television. Through the new agreement with ESPN, the NFL will broaden its broadcast distribution to include ABC, which will carry two Super Bowls along with additional exclusive regular season games each year. (Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football are required by contract to be carried on over-the-air, broadcast stations in the cities of the participating teams.)
  • INCREASED "FLEX"-ABILITY: As part of these agreements, there will be an increased ability to flex games to Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football allowing fans to watch more meaningful games in primetime.
  • INTERACTIVITY & ALTERNATE BROADCASTS: The NFL's media partners will now have greater ability to innovate around their productions and provide interactive elements such as stats/data, chat and integrated social feeds as part of their digital presentations. Additionally, there will be alternate presentations of select NFL games in addition to each partner's main production similar to the one's fans viewed during the 2020 postseason with ESPN's MegaCast and CBS Sports' presentation on Nickelodeon.

CBS, FOX and NBC will each televise three Super Bowls while ABC will carry two during the term of the agreements. The following is the Super Bowl broadcast schedule through 2033.

  • CBS: 2023, 2027, 2031
  • FOX: 2024, 2028, 2032
  • NBC: 2025, 2029, 2033
  • ESPN/ABC: 2026, 2030

The NFL is the most valuable content in all of sports and entertainment. Over the last five years, 24 of the top 25 and 77 of the top 100 most-watched programs on television have been NFL games.

Patriots Acquire T Trent Brown in a Trade with Las Vegas; Trade T Marcus Cannon to Houston; Release DL Beau Allen and WR Marqise Lee

The New England Patriots formally announced that they have acquired OT Trent Brown in a trade with Las Vegas today.  The Patriots also announced that they have traded OT Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans.  In addition, the Patriots released DL Beau Allen and WR Marqise Lee. 
news

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed defensive lineman Carl Davis
news

2021 NFL Free Agency Primer

Free agency begins at 4pm ET on Wednesday, March 17. Salary cap set at $182.5 million.
news

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

Patriots and Revolution to Host Woman in Sports Panel on Thursday, March 11

The New England Patriots and New England Revolution are excited to host a virtual hour-long panel featuring influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. 
news

New England Patriots and New England Revolution Sign a multi-year deal to make Esports Entertainment Group their Official Esports Tournament Provider Sponsor

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the "Company") has announced a multiyear sponsorship with Kraft Sports and Entertainment to be the official esports tournament provider sponsor of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution.
news

Patriots Launch Patriots Time Machine

Patriots debut throwback accounts on Twitter and Instagram chronicling the start of a dynasty.
news

Statement from Gillette Stadium Officials on MA's transition to Phase IV

Gillette Stadium officials have issued the following statement on Massachusetts transition to Phase IV.
news

Bill Belichick to participate in 5th Women's Careers in Football Forum

In a virtual format this year, the forum will continue to develop a pipeline for female talent in football operations roles.
news

Former Patriots TE Willie Scott Passes Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots tight end Willie Scott. Scott passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, at the age of 61. 
news

Former NFL coach and Boston Patriot Marty Schottenheimer Passes Away

Former NFL head coach and player Marty Schottenheimer passed away on Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 77. 

Patriots Trade TE Ryan Izzo to Houston

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

NFL to Provide Fans Greater Access to NFL Games

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Patriots trade Ryan Izzo to Texans

One-on-one with Nelson Agholor

Megan O'Brien sat down with one of the newest New England Patriots, wide receiver Nelson Agholor to discuss the process of signing with the team as well as his first day as a Patriot.

Offseason Report: Busy offseason continues

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continue to make moves that contribute to their busy offseason.

Offseason Report: New league year has officially begun

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continued to make headlines as the new league year began at 4pm today.

Offseason Report: Patriots signing blitz continues

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continue to be aggressive on the second day of the legal tampering period.

Rapoport breaks down Patriots' reported free agency acquisitions so far

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the New England Patriots' free agency acquisitions so far.

Offseason Report: New England aggressive during FA legal tampering period

Reportedly, the New England Patriots are aggressive on the first day of the legal tampering period.
