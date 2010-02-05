NFL unveils new Super Bowl logo, with national and regional looks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Vince Lombardi trophy will be a permanent fixture on Super Bowl logos from now on. The trophy itself will receive a new regional look, depending on where the game is played.
The changes were announced Thursday when the NFL unveiled the new logo in conjunction with the North Texas Super Bowl host committee.
At next year's Super Bowl in Arlington, Texas, the logo also will display a silver depiction of Cowboys Stadium. The NFL said it created a national logo -- without the stadium -- and a regional one with it.
Though the trophy will remain on future logos, the stadiums will change with each host.