After Further Review: Patriots Offense Needs an Identity For the Stretch Run, and Might've Found it vs. Jets

Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

7 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Jets

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Last-Second Win Over the Jets on Sunday

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/20

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11

Can't Miss Play: Marcus Jones 84-yard return TD wins it for Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson pinballs his way to convert third-and-16

Damien Harris outraces Sauce Gardner to the edge on 30-yard run

Mac Jones zips pass over the middle to Jakobi Meyers for 13-yard gain

Jonnu Smith left all alone on 26-yard catch and run

Damien Harris eyes rushing lane on 22-yard gain

Inactive Analysis: Three Key Contributors Return to Patriots Offense vs. Jets on Sunday

Week 11 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place P Jake Bailey on Injured Reserve, Sign Michael Palardy to 53-Man Roster

NFL unveils new Super Bowl logo, with national and regional looks

The Vince Lombardi trophy will be a permanent fixture on Super Bowl logos from now on. The trophy itself will receive a new regional look, depending on where the game is played.

Feb 05, 2010 at 12:00 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Vince Lombardi trophy will be a permanent fixture on Super Bowl logos from now on. The trophy itself will receive a new regional look, depending on where the game is played.

The changes were announced Thursday when the NFL unveiled the new logo in conjunction with the North Texas Super Bowl host committee.

At next year's Super Bowl in Arlington, Texas, the logo also will display a silver depiction of Cowboys Stadium. The NFL said it created a national logo -- without the stadium -- and a regional one with it.

Though the trophy will remain on future logos, the stadiums will change with each host.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

