 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Mar 14 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 19 - 11:55 AM

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

Patriots All Access 3/15: Wrapping Up First Week of Free Agency, Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine

Patriots Announce Four Signings

Jacoby Brissett on His Return to the New England Patriots

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 9 & 10

Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

Josh Uche on Signing Extension with New England Patriots 

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville

Patriots Catch-22: Takeaways from Free Agency Moves, What's Next for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered: Breaking Down Free Agent Signings and What's Next for New England

Patriots Release LB Chris Board and WR Devante Parker

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Opening Week of Free Agency, Wide Receiver Options, and More

Analysis: Josh Uche's Return Reinforces Patriots Pass Rush

Patriots Draft Countdown: Position-by-Position Needs, Mock Drafts, FA Impact on Draft Strategy

Analysis: Hunter Henry's Return a Slam Dunk

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Nick Caserio Conference Call - 9/7/2010

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, Septemer 7, 2010.

Sep 07, 2010 at 04:30 AM

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, Septemer 7, 2010.

Q: How important is it to get the Tom Brady contract done before the season starts so the club can put it behind and move forward with the season?

NC: Right, I don't have anything to add on what's been reported or anything to report on our end. Like everything contract related, that remains between the players and the representatives in the club. From a player's perspective, the most important thing going into the opening game of the season is that the players focus on the game and on the opponent. So, that's where I think the players' focus is. That's where the coaches' focus is and collectively, as an organization, that's what we're focused on – starting the season, getting off on the right foot against a good team and start to move in the right direction. I think that's where we are right now.

Q: Can other players look at a long-term contract and use that to feel like they might be around for the long term?

NC: I think you'd have to ask the players. The most important thing from a team perspective is that everybody has the right mindset and everybody's focused on the same goal – which is to win, play well and prepare to play well. From my perspective, where we look at it, is how the players work together during the year, where their focus is, how they are during the week, and how they prepare. If everybody does their job, then hopefully we'll have a good chance to win some games, and that's what the mindset is.

Q: You were Randy Moss' position coach. Are you surprised he would say something like he did yesterday, based on your own experience with him?

NC: That's a good point, I coached Randy for the entire season, and my experience with Randy has been nothing but positive. From a football standpoint, he's a very smart football player. He's seen just about everything, every coverage in the book and he understands football. He understands what we're trying to do. He understands what other teams are trying to do. He's good with his teammates. He's very insightful. He was great to deal with on my end. So the most important thing is that they prepare themselves for the season. My experience with Randy was positive, just dealing with him in a one-on-one, day to day basis.

Q: Would you agree, even at the age of 33, if he were in the draft, that he would be a blue-chipper?

NC: He'd probably be one of the oldest rookies in the league. If you look at what he's done, he's been very productive since he's been here. He keeps himself in great shape. He's prepared. He's in condition and that manifests itself on the field when he's out there playing and practicing. It was pretty apparent during training camp that he's still performing at a high level. We're excited that he's a part of this team, there's no question about it. We expect him to help our team win games this year.

Q: Was Bengals rookie tight end Jermaine Gresham a guy you looked at that you thought you'd have a chance at, and what scouting report do you have on him?

NC: There were quite a few tight ends that we evaluated, along with many players at other positions. I think that the thing with Gresham, relative to Rob Gronkowski, is that neither one of them played football in 2009. They were both coming off some type of injury. In Gresham's case it was a knee. In Gronkowski... you know, whatever his situation was. So, you're talking about two players that didn't necessarily play in 2009. You have to do your homework. In Jermaine's junior year, he was very productive. He's a big target. He runs well. He catches the ball well. He was a good player, there's no question about it. I think he's shown in the preseason that he's been a good player. So obviously with Gresham or Gronkowski, or even [Aaron] Hernandez for that matter, it's a whole new ballgame now when you get into the regular season. When teams are preparing week to week, they are studying you a little bit more intently, looking for whatever their perceived strengths or weaknesses might be. All three players have had good pre-seasons, but the most important thing is how they perform once the regular season gets going against good people on a week to week basis.

Q: Considering everything you've experienced with Randy Moss, do you want to see him in a Patriots uniform beyond this season?

NC: We're glad he's here from the game on Sunday and that's what we're worried about. He's going to help our football team, I'm sure. That's what we're focused on right now.

Q: When you release a player or a draft pick, do you always realize that him getting picked up is always a possibility? What is your reaction and how do you view that when it happens?

NC: You understand the circumstances. Anytime you bring a player into the program, we bring him in for a reason, and our goal is to work with as many players and develop as many players as possible. Especially this time of year, when you release players, you understand what the circumstances may be. But the way we look at it – you're juggling the roster, you're trying to manage a bunch of different things. Every situation plays off one another. The way we look at it is that there are 61 players on our roster – 53 on the active roster and eight on the practice squad. Those players are no different. All 61 players are in the same boat. They are all eligible to play every week, and we don't look at it any differently. When we bring a player into our program, it's because we want to work with him, we want to develop him. And that certainly hasn't changed and won't change. Unfortunately a situation comes up where you lose a player- in Ted Larsen's instance, he ends up in Tampa Bay. It's unfortunate. We like Ted. We like working with him. But, that's the way the system works. We try to control and manage it the best we can, but our goal is to develop as many players as we can and there's a reason that they're here. So, that's the way it unfolds sometimes.

Q: Do you really enjoy a story about a guy like Darnell Jenkins who goes undrafted, you bring along and then they really pay off over the course of the season?

NC: Yeah, it's a tribute to those players, to their approach and work ethic. When they come in under that situation, the deck is stacked against them, so to speak. But, those players like Darnell, we brought him in towards the end of last season and he worked hard. He had a good offseason program. He improved and carried it over into training camp. It's encouraging when a player like that develops – and a lot of that too, is that the kid has ability and the right mindset. They understand what we're trying to accomplish. It's a tribute to them and the coaching staff for working with them and developing them. The goal is for them to continue to improve. It certainly does not stop here. You want to see that improvement continue. Those are some examples. I am sure there are other examples on our team and on other teams in the league where that happens.

Q: When do guys like Dane Fletcher and Kyle Love go from fringe guys to thinking that they could be on the roster?

NC: It's hard to pinpoint exactly when that is. What happens is, you get them in the program when they come in during May. You start working with them and you just see how they develop. They have the spring camps... their time table is relatively limited compared to a veteran player who has been in the offseason program for the duration of the spring. As soon they get here, you start working with them and see how they progress. Different players progress at different levels. It is all really contingent upon a player's performance and what he does with his opportunities. Everyone is given the same opportunities and what they do with their opportunities is up to them. They were able to take advantage of their opportunities and they are in the position that they're in as it stands today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

Patriots Announce Four Signings

Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access 3/15: Wrapping Up First Week of Free Agency, Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Dan Roche recaps a busy first week of the League year, as we hear from some of the new players. Plus, go behind the scenes with some of the Patriots new decision makers at the NFL Combine.

Jacoby Brissett on His Return to the New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett discusses his return to New England.

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry discusses why he signed a three-year extension to stay with the team. He describes his relationship with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and what the organization means to him.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 9 & 10

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes nine and ten of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Episodes nine and ten touch on Bill Belichick's defensive performance in Super Bowl LIII, the benching of CB Malcolm Butler in SB LII, Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots and looking back at the success and working relationship Coach Belichick and Tom Brady had over the years.. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Josh Uche on Signing Extension with New England Patriots 

Sit down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he discusses his decision to sign an extension with New England.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Position-by-Position Needs, Mock Drafts, FA Impact on Draft Strategy

Join Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo, Evan Lazar and Matisse Baumann on the first day of the new league year as we discuss the Patriots biggest needs in the draft, how the Patriots free agency moves may impact their draft strategy, recent mock drafts and more.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising