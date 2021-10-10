Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 10 - 06:00 PM | Mon Oct 11 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Nick Folk uses 'Top Gun' to explain bouncing back after missing field goal in Week 4

Oct 10, 2021 at 05:28 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

folk
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Add "You've Lost that Lovin' Feelin'" to the queue. The Patriots special teams unit is again drawing ties between itself and the beloved movie, "Top Gun."

While long snapper Joe Cardona spent the 2019 season on an unofficial campaign to nickname the unit the "danger zone," kicker Nick Folk invoked the classic to explain what it's like to get back to work after a crucial missed kick.

After missing a 56-yard field goal attempt as the clock wound down against the Buccaneers on Oct. 3, Folk bounced back against the Texans. Folk nailed a game-winning 21-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 25-22 lead with seconds left to play.

In his post-game press conference, Folk used "Top Gun" to explain his mentality going into Week 5 after a tough loss.

(Spoilers for "Top Gun" are ahead. Yes, this is a spoiler warning for a film that premiered in 1986 because the internet is a wild place.)

"I guess you could kind of look at it a little bit [like] 'Top Gun' in here. When Maverick loses Goose and they want to get him back in the saddle pretty quick," Folk said. "That's me. I want to get back out there and help the team as best as I can."

It was definitely an interesting comparison, but his point is clear. If you fall down, you have to dust yourself off and stand back up.

While Folk said he loves "Top Gun," he's not confident all of his teammates, with the obvious exception of Cardona, have seen it.

"I have to explain a lot to some of these young kids," the 36-year-old kicker said.

For those of you who had the Tom Cruise classic on your "pop culture references in a Patriots press conference" bingo card, congratulations on a stunning and overwhelming victory.

Related Content

news

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

Former Patriots fullback James Develin to run 2021 Boston Marathon for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. 
news

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

Meet the woman behind the viral Sunday Night Football quote. 
news

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell now a Matt Judon fan after funny Twitter exchange

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell didn't know Matt Judon's name going into Sunday night, but he'll never forget it now. 
news

Deatrich Wise Jr. to host annual block party at Mattapan Teen Center

The annual event is back on with the goal of shining a light on local businesses in Mattapan and encouraging healthy habits. 
news

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

From first-timers to seasoned veterans, here is everything you need to know before coming to a Patriots game. 
news

Illinois Pats fan returns to Gillette Stadium 10 years after Make-A-Wish

Aric Burklow first came to Gillette Stadium with Make-A-Wish in 2011. Ten years later and now cancer-free, he returned for the first time since. 
news

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

During a halftime ceremony, the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman, who retired earlier this year. 
news

'The world could use some more James Whites': Patriots praise captain after leaving game with injury 

Patriots react to losing James White to injury. 
news

Grit, loyal, for the fans: Patriots fans explain what Julian Edelman means to New England

Before the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman at halftime, fans wearing his jersey were not hard to find. We talked to them to find out what it is they love about No. 11. 
news

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater remember their time as roommates before Julian 
news

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project 

Devin and Jason McCourty are taking their efforts to 'Tackle Sickle Cell' international. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

Nick Folk uses 'Top Gun' to explain bouncing back after missing field goal in Week 4

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Week 5

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What Went Right: Patriots complete the comeback

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-22 victory against the Houston Texans.

Press Pass: Patriots react to 25-22 win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Jamie Collins and others address the media following the week 5 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/10: "It felt great to get back out there with my team"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Matt Judon 10/10: "We came together as a team"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising