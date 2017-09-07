Nike RKK Air Force 1 release kicks off home opener

Among the first in line was Dylan Wagner, the young man from Seattle who helped the FBI track down Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys. Dylan received a personal invitation from Mr. Kraft to attend the home opener.

"I definitely didn't expect to get a phone call from Robert Kraft. Getting a voicemail from Robert Kraft and saying we'd love to have you come out to the home opener, it's incredible," Dylan said.

Before going inside to get his pair of sneakers, Mr. Kraft met Dylan face to face for the first time and presented him with a jersey and his tickets to the game.

"This young man, through good information and doing what he did by chance, was so helpful," Mr. Kraft said. "Without him it wouldn't have happened ... We're indebted to the young man, and it's pretty cool that he came out here."

Dylan wasn't the only familiar face in the crowd. Dan Staples, who runs Dan's Balloons in Nashua, N.H., brought a life-size Mr. Kraft made out of balloons -- complete with five balloon Lombardi trophies. The whole thing took more than three hours to make, Dan said.