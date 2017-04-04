Nitpicks and Nitwits: Is A.D. an A.O.K. choice?

And of course, is he willing to do it for pennies-on-the-dollar, compared to his previously-held contract in Minnesota? New England doesn't traditionally pay big bucks for running backs, even though they certainly value the position.

The four players currently on the roster at that spot can all contribute, significantly. LeGarrette Blount is also still out there on the free agent market, just a couple of months removed from a career-best season and leading the NFL with 18 touchdowns scored...and he's still looking for work as of this moment.

But the off-field issues? If the Patriots took a flyer here and reached an agreement with Peterson, is there any organizational hypocrisy involved because he once struck his child (several times) with a switch? There's no easy answer here. And without digging up all the sordid tales from the recent past, I'll put it this way - what Peterson is reported to have done to his son certainly is (or was) a part of the culture where he grew up.

Where I grew up, too.

Discipline in my house, and apparently in Peterson's, was just handled differently. Maybe that's not right for you, and perhaps you find it appalling. But don't blame someone for doing what was done within their own culture. That's borderline bigotry, and not the way to make right a perceived wrong.

Talking about it, and getting the issue out in the open, is a way you can begin to introduce actual change if change is what you're looking for. And that has already happened here, at least in Peterson's case.

In the meantime, if A.D. is ready to reduce his role from FT to PT, and do it at a reasonable rate, I'm all in. Especially if he still has some thunder in those legs of his. His personal life is his personal life. I'm interested in his ability to play ball, under agreeable circumstances. The Patriots should be, too, and they're merely doing what they've always done.

Which is their due diligence. Or have you forgotten a gamble on another big back in 2004, by the name of Corey Dillon?

To heck with baseball. Is it football season yet?

Wrestle with this, Rob

Were my eyes deceiving me, or did the oft-injured Rob Gronkowski jump into the ring at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida this past Sunday night?