Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 01 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 03 - 05:55 PM

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

Nitpicks and Nitwits: Is A.D. an A.O.K. choice?

Apr 03, 2017 at 09:00 PM
80x80-john-rooke-headshot-2015_0.png
John Rooke

View from Above

Leave it to the Patriots (and the NFL) to steal at least some of the thunder from Major League Baseball's opening day this week.

A.D. or All Day, aka Adrian Peterson, began his day Monday by visiting Gillette Stadium.

Peterson's nickname was derived from his time spent as a high school and college running back, first in Palestine, Texas and then at the University of Oklahoma.  It refers directly to his one-time ability to play and to run the ball "all day" long, something he basically did pre-injuries while with the Minnesota Vikings.

Those injuries, however - coupled with a once-hefty $18 million annual contract - have Peterson searching for a new team to play for after achieving free agent status this off-season.  A torn ACL and MCL in 2011, a sports hernia in 2012, and a torn meniscus in his right knee from this past season could conceivably take A.D. down to at least M.O.T.D. (Most of the Day), depending on his health and what a team could be looking for.

And just what would the Patriots, or any other NFL team, be looking for?  Absolutely, they'd be looking for some sign that Peterson retains at least some of the ability that has seen him carry the ball almost 2500 times for nearly 12,000 yards in parts of 10 pro seasons - but because of injuries and suspension, 2014 and 2016 were cut short.  

ap_4286185080.jpg
Andy Clayton-King/ap

Still, even after his ACL and MCL reconstruction, Peterson was named the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2012, nearly topping Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing mark with 2097 yards on the ground, while averaging six yards per carry.  He's led the league in total rushing yards three times, and in average yards per game four times.

If there's any gas left in his tank, shouldn't the Patriots try to siphon some of that out for themselves?

Put aside, if you can, Peterson's suspension from the league for 15 games in 2014 due to child abuse allegations.  Not that anyone should ever put anything aside like this, but for the moment simply consider only the football side of this equation.  

The Patriots have a need at running back, specifically for a power-oriented running back, as has been their tried-and-true style for several years now.  If Peterson has a relatively clean bill-of-health, why would they NOT kick the tires here?

Even a used Ferrari is still a Ferrari, isn't it?

Here's a player who was, as recently as 2015, still considered by his peers as the best running back in the NFL, and ranked fifth overall on NFL.com's Top 100 Players of 2016.  If you're not taking Peterson out for a test drive, you're not doing the due diligence you've done for much of the last 17 years since Bill Belichick arrived in Foxboro.

That's not how this team has carried out its business in the past, so why would they change now?  Because of the off-field issues?

Sure, that's possible.  The Kraft's have taken public stances against abuse of any nature, and have avoided adding players accused of such behavior in the past.   What about Peterson, however, would make this situation different, or even plausible?

It's probably not any one thing but rather a combination of several items that could stack up for - or against - an addition of this sort.  First, there's the health issue.  Next, is there a willingness on the part of the player (Peterson) to play within a certain role the team apparently has set for someone like him?  10-20 carries per game, playing primarily on 1st and 2nd downs, and in short-yardage situations.  Is he willing to take a reduced role in the offense, for a chance to play with a championship-level team?

ap_656203405657_1.jpg
Ben Liebenberg/ap

And of course, is he willing to do it for pennies-on-the-dollar, compared to his previously-held contract in Minnesota? New England doesn't traditionally pay big bucks for running backs, even though they certainly value the position.

The four players currently on the roster at that spot can all contribute, significantly.  LeGarrette Blount is also still out there on the free agent market, just a couple of months removed from a career-best season and leading the NFL with 18 touchdowns scored...and he's still looking for work as of this moment.

But the off-field issues?  If the Patriots took a flyer here and reached an agreement with Peterson, is there any organizational hypocrisy involved because he once struck his child (several times) with a switch?  There's no easy answer here.  And without digging up all the sordid tales from the recent past, I'll put it this way - what Peterson is reported to have done to his son certainly is (or was) a part of the culture where he grew up.

Where I grew up, too.  

Discipline in my house, and apparently in Peterson's, was just handled differently.  Maybe that's not right for you, and perhaps you find it appalling.  But don't blame someone for doing what was done within their own culture.  That's borderline bigotry, and not the way to make right a perceived wrong.  

Talking about it, and getting the issue out in the open, is a way you can begin to introduce actual change if change is what you're looking for.  And that has already happened here, at least in Peterson's case.

In the meantime, if A.D. is ready to reduce his role from FT to PT, and do it at a reasonable rate, I'm all in.  Especially if he still has some thunder in those legs of his.  His personal life is his personal life.  I'm interested in his ability to play ball, under agreeable circumstances.  The Patriots should be, too, and they're merely doing what they've always done.

Which is their due diligence.  Or have you forgotten a gamble on another big back in 2004, by the name of Corey Dillon? 

To heck with baseball.  Is it football season yet?

Wrestle with this, Rob

Were my eyes deceiving me, or did the oft-injured Rob Gronkowski jump into the ring at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida this past Sunday night?

I'm all for "Gronk being Gronk."  Let's face it, he's a personality that's good for the sport, good for this team and good for all of us who watch and cover this team because - he's not boring.  He's unpredictable.  He keeps us guessing.  He's also very good, and very valuable to the Patriots' offense despite the team winning Super Bowl LI without his on-field presence in February.

ap_15875054827.jpg
Phelan M. Ebenhack/ap images for wwe

But that's just it.  He wasn't there, and he certainly could have been useful.  Two months removed from that point, while still very much in recovery from his third back surgery since 2009, he's taking part in a wrestling match and shoving a guy (WWE wrestler Jinder Mahal) to the mat and then stomping on him, coming into the ring to aid his buddy, Mojo Rawley.  

After Mahal had thrown beer in Gronk's face.  Well then, that explains everything.

I didn't just roll into town on the back of a turnip truck, however.  It was staged, of course.  Professional wrestling, while very much a scripted show for entertainment purposes, is also most definitely a physical endeavor.  I watched, laughed - and winced all at the same time - while Gronk got into a three-point stance, charged, and laid his shoulder into Mahal, adding a few stomps afterward for good measure.

If Gronk can lay down a block next fall like he put into Mahal Sunday night, we'll take it.  I just hope he doesn't waste all the good ones on wrestlers.

Don't knock it, until you've tried it

One of the last things I could possibly imagine the Patriots doing - or saying "yes" to - is to agree to appear on the HBO series "Hard Knocks."

As closed as the Patriots often like their doors and windows surrounding the inner sanctum of the locker room, having insight into personnel decisions and coaching techniques would be fascinating to watch.  Learning of the stories outside of the sports' chalk lines would also be educational, if not entertaining.  

ap_17082762631941_1.jpg
ap

The chance to watch Bill Belichick or Tom Brady blow up over a busted assignment or route?  Priceless.  Which is why I can't imagine it happening, as this team and organization loves the air of mystique surrounding it.  What opponents don't know, can't help them win a game, amiright?

The NFL, NFL Films, NFL Media and HBO Sports announced this week that Hard Knocks has been extended, long term.  Which means the series that debuted in 2001, giving fans largely unprecedented, behind-the-scenes looks inside NFL teams and their operations, is going to be around for at least several more seasons.  

Can the Patriots stay out of the production rotation forever?  Perhaps a pro-active approach to get this perceived nuisance "out of the way" would be an option?

Just thinking out loud here.  If HBO or the NFL ever need a ratings' booster shot, they can probably get one by visiting Foxboro this summer.  Or next summer.  Or the next one after that.

John Rooke is an author and award-winning broadcaster, and is entering his 25th season as the Patriots' stadium voice.  Currently serving in several media capacities - which include hosting "Patriots Playbook" on Patriots.com Radio - Rooke has broadcast college football and basketball locally and nationally for 29 seasons and is a member of the Rhode Island Radio Hall of Fame, and RI's Words Unlimited Hall of Fame.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

Despite the presence of talented veterans, the Patriots struggles have been similar to the teams rebuilding with rookie quarterbacks.
news

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Inactive Analysis: O-line reshuffling again without Brown

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 3 versus New Orleans.
news

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

Julian Edelman checked in prior to being honored at halftime of Sunday's Patriots-Saints game.
news

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.
news

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
news

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.
news

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

The offense has struggled to put points on the board in the red zone early in the season.
news

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

Patriots fans want to know how the offense can reach a new level with Mac Jones and are expressing their concerns about some areas of the team that haven't quite lived up to expectations yet.
news

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 2 visit to the New York Jets.
news

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Van Noy out, but Jonnu Smith in

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 2.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Patriots have options to fill Brown's RT spot

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 2 meeting with the Jets in New York.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots place running back James White on Injured Reserve

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/1

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Saints and preview the upcoming battle against the Buccaneers in Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Lawrence Guy.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Saints and preparing for the Buccaneers

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints and preview their upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Devin McCourty and we catch up with Julian Edelman to see how he is enjoying retirement. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Bucs on the Belestrator.

Adrian Phillips 10/1: "You step out on that field, you know it's time to go"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, October 01, 2021.

Julian Edelman reflects on his 12 year career

On All Access, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reflects on his 12 year career with the team and discusses his life after football.

Damien Harris 10/1: "It doesn't matter who we're going up against, we have a job to do" 

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Friday, October 01, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising