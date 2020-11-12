Nostalgia, fashion collide in Terrence Brooks's vintage t-shirt collection

"You have to hunt for them and find them. Most people don't get it because why don't you go buy a shirt that's reprinted? It's the same, but I don't know. It's just a different feel of having a shirt that's been here since 70s, 80s, 90s that's still in good condition," Brooks said. "I think it just goes more so towards they feel a type of connection with it rather than just buying a regular shirt. It's a shirt that's actually from that time period. It's authentic and real."

While he's got a solid base, there are a few that Brooks is still searching for – a "Good Fellas," Method Man, Fugees, any and all things Tupac or Biggie.

"Those are ones I try to find. They're so rare and you can't really find them, but when you do find them, that person does not want to give them up," Brooks said. "It's like you're either going to burn your bank account or you just have to find this guy somehow. There's quite a few on my list that I'm really searching for from around that time."