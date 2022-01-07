Notebook: Belichick talks film study evolution

Back when Bill Belichick first got into football, studying game film meant that exact thing...film.

First, there was tracking down reels of the game film that then in turn had to be loaded and projected onto a screen or wall. Scouting an opponent was first about even getting your hands on their game film before you could think about breaking down their strengths and weaknesses. And even then, it was a long, tedious process.

Now, it's no longer film and it's no longer hard to track down footage of your opponent. Everything is available to everyone, sortable by any category or situation a football coach or scout could dream of, while instantly delivering results.

Film became videotape, which then became a fully digital enterprise. It's been an incredible evolution and one that Belichick has seen from its inception, starting from the early days of his football life when he was the one loading up film reels and learning from his father how to break them down.

"You can really get to everything, between the different angles, the TV copy, and so many different ways to look at plays," said Belichick on Friday morning of the advancement of film study. "Before, when I came into the league, you had the film. You had one, kind of look at it. If you want to cut out plays, like short yardage, third down, or something like that, you could do that. It was a little bit of trouble, but you could do it.

"The concept now of looking at… you want to look at all the plays when [Mike] Gesicki and [Jaylen] Waddle are in the game together or whatever it is, this back and this receiver, these two receivers, this combination of linemen, whatever it happens to be, it's really limitless the way you can put all that together and how quickly it can come together, so it gives you a lot of options."

With all those options it could be easy to be overwhelmed and caught up in minutiae that ultimately won't really matter when the game plays out on the field. Still, it's an incredibly powerful tool for those who know what they're looking for.

"You can get caught in the weeds with so many little details and all that," said Belichick. "I think you've just got to be careful that you don't miss the big picture. It does provide for some very detailed analysis. If you want to watch a certain player against another certain other type of player, if you want to watch a certain tackle against two or three speed rushers on pass plays, you can pull those plays in ten seconds. That would've taken a month to do when I first came into the league."

There's another level to the process when it comes to the players, who might not be putting together a full gameplan but can now easily isolate a specific opposing player that they'll be matched up with.

"I was fortunate enough to have one of the smartest guys to ever play the game Eric Weddle and he took me under his wing and I just followed him wherever he went and basically learned how to break down film from him and that evolved over the six years I was with the Chargers," said safety Adrian Phillips. "Then I get here and learn a whole new different style of defense a whole new different style of breaking down opposing offenses from Coach Belichick and from [Devin McCourty] and you just see a different side of it. So when you put those two together and you kind of mold it into your own, I think I've all evolved a lot in the mental aspect of the game."

"You've got to spend different days looking at different things because one time you might watch for third downs or you might watch for just man coverages in general," said Jakobi Meyers. "I feel like I've gotten a lot better, our coaches are teaching us how to break it down, separate it and actually look for something specific."

There's little debate on how important a tool film study is to football and how much information is available, which can often translate into a significant advantage.