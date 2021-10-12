Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

The Patriots offense is starting to find a bit of stride despite battling through a week where four of their starting offensive linemen were unable to dress. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to rapidly gain a wealth of experience, along with a host of new players that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is trying to find the right formula for.

Specifically, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are off starting to show up, combining for three touchdowns in the last two games, but it still doesn't seem like they've quite scratched the surface of their potential, not only individually but playing together. Slow starts are hampering the offense's ability to incorporate as much of the two tight end sets that were so intriguing coming into the season. New England has produced just 10 first-quarter points this season.

"If we can start better and get ahead and get the lead and play from ahead in those situations, you generally then have more choices as to what you want to be in as opposed to what you have to be in," McDaniels said. "I definitely think there's more to those two guys being on the field together. There's no question about it in all situations that we're looking forward to trying to develop and again, hopefully, we can gain control of the games."

While the Pats haven't been able to consistently gain control of the games just yet, McDaniels has continued to enjoy the process of working with a rookie quarterback.