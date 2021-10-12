Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 12 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Oct 12, 2021 at 04:33 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211012_PDC_McDaniels
Photo by David Silverman

The Patriots offense is starting to find a bit of stride despite battling through a week where four of their starting offensive linemen were unable to dress. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to rapidly gain a wealth of experience, along with a host of new players that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is trying to find the right formula for.

Specifically, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are off starting to show up, combining for three touchdowns in the last two games, but it still doesn't seem like they've quite scratched the surface of their potential, not only individually but playing together. Slow starts are hampering the offense's ability to incorporate as much of the two tight end sets that were so intriguing coming into the season. New England has produced just 10 first-quarter points this season.

"If we can start better and get ahead and get the lead and play from ahead in those situations, you generally then have more choices as to what you want to be in as opposed to what you have to be in," McDaniels said. "I definitely think there's more to those two guys being on the field together. There's no question about it in all situations that we're looking forward to trying to develop and again, hopefully, we can gain control of the games."

While the Pats haven't been able to consistently gain control of the games just yet, McDaniels has continued to enjoy the process of working with a rookie quarterback.

"[Mac's] learning from each one, he learns by series honestly," said McDaniels. "It's really a fun opportunity to go through this experience with a young player. It's been this way my whole career. I really enjoyed coaching the young guys because they're sponges. They are going to make a mistake here and there, it's impossible to believe they're going to go into a game and play 60 minutes and never do anything that needs correcting.

"You just take those opportunities to try to teach them and at the same time, he knows that I'm not going to lose my confidence in him. It's the National Football League, he's the starting quarterback. We've got to try to win the game and I believe in him, I trust him, I trust our entire offense. We just got to go back out there and make the right play the next time."

As the weather turns colder and the leaves change color, real football is rapidly approaching. The first quarter-plus of the season can be a feeling-out period, but put up or shut up time will soon be here. With so many new faces it's taken a little longer for this edition of the Patriots to find their identity, but McDaniels remains confident their best ball is ahead of them.

"We're getting closer," said McDaniels. "There's definitely some things I think we repeat now and we feel pretty good in terms of our comfort level. I think there's still some growing together as we work together, with one another... I think that that will continue to be a bit of a work in progress schematically.

"I think we're trying to settle in on things that we know how to do and there's always going to be an element each week of something that maybe we don't do it a lot but we're going to do it this week more. I feel better about where we're at. I think by six-to-eight weeks you kind of know where you're at and more than anything else, what do you want to stop trying to get good at. That's really where you can waste your time as a coach."

Related Content

news

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

New England welcomes back one of their most productive linebackers over the last decade.
news

Notebook: Judon keeps the energy up

The Patriots free agent linebacker addition has fit right in, on and off the field in New England.
news

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

After four-plus seasons locking down the Patriots secondary together, Devin McCourty wishes Stephon Gilmore the best as he moves on to Carolina.
news

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

With four games under his belt, Mac Jones is settling into the life of a starting NFL quarterback.
news

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Injuries and ball security issues have helped to contribute to a slow start for the Patriots ground attack, but there's still a lot of football left.
news

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

After a productive week of practice, the Patriots wrapped up their preparations for Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champs.
news

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

With James White reportedly done for the season, J.J. Taylor could see an expanded role for the Patriots offense.
news

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

The Patriots will need to fix some of the problems that have stalled out their offense if they're to match points with Tampa.
news

Bucs' deep group of weapons will challenge Pats D

Veteran Devin McCourty has gone against high-powered offenses before and Tampa Bay's is just as deep and explosive as any of them.
news

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Tampa Bay's championship defense will pose plenty of challenges for the Patriots' rookie quarterback.
news

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

The Patriots offensive coordinator gave some insight how he balances the development of a young quarterback as he prepares to face his former pupil.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Bill Belichick's text to Alex Cora is 'highlight' of his year

NFL Notes: Run defense comes up big

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing Pats improvement, weaknesses and building blocks

Breaking down Patriots' emerging offense

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

In this week's edition of coffee with the coach, Bill Belichick discusses one of the rarest punts he's ever seen.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the key plays from New England's win over the Houston Texans.

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 10/12: "He learns series to series"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Steve Belichick 10/12: "We have to start putting the plan in place with the pieces we have"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Go behind the scenes of the New England Patriots win over the Houston Texans in this week's Sights and Sounds.

Jerod Mayo 10/12: "Hopefully by November, December, and January we are playing our best football"

Patriots linebackers coach Jarod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising