On D, Kelly taking nothing for granted

"Every year is different. You definitely have to make sure you're on the top of your game. There's always young guys who are hungry, so you have to make sure you stay just as hungry."

Among the newcomers to the Patriots D this year is Kelly. Playing as much as he has beside Wilfork this spring has been beneficial to him as he transitions to a new system.

"Oh, I love Vince. He makes my job much easier," Kelly asserted. "He makes most of the line calls. It's easy to play with somebody who's got experience and can really, really play. He's lunch-pail to me. He's reliable, consistent, you know he's going to be out there every Sunday, you know he's going to give you everything he's got. And as a d-tackle, that's all you can ask, because being in the trenches all day, you get beat up a lot. He gives out his share, too."

Kelly was a captain on last year's Raiders, but claims he's not looking to take an active leadership role just yet here in Foxborough.

"Pretty much here, the leaders are already set," he laughed. "You know, with Big Vince and Tom [Brady]. I just fall in. Do my job and don't be a distraction… I just keep my head down, learn the playbook, and just try to stay out of everybody's way."

Despite his protestations to the contrary, the reality is that Kelly is one of the few remaining defensive tackles with any experience on the current Patriots roster, meaning his chances of sticking around – provided he is competitive on the field – are pretty good. He seemed to acknowledge that, if only tacitly, as his conversation with reporters wound down Wednesday.

"I mean, it's big when you play d-tackle, you have to be reliable. It's a physically draining and mentally draining position. So, when you've got a guy you know you can depend on – and that's what I pride myself on, is being dependable, and I'm going to give my teammates all I've got – if you're out there with someone you can rely on, it makes your job much easier.

"I can play [in a 3-4 or 4-3], so I'm not worried about it. I think I can fit in any defense. It doesn't matter to me. Tell me what I've got to do, and I'm going to try to get it done."

OTA attendance

As was the case last week, tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Brandon Spikes, wide receiver/returner Julian Edelman, and running back Brandon Bolden were not seen on the field this Wednesday. Joining them among the missing were o-linemen Nick McDonald and Will Svitek.

Tight end Aaron Hernandez, right tackle Sebastian Vollmer, defensive back Devin McCourty, right guard Dan Connolly, linebacker Niko Koutouvides, and safety Nate Ebner spent the beginning portion of practice on the far end of the field doing injury rehabilitation exercises under the direction of the team's medical staff.

Three players – rookie receivers Josh Boyce and Mark Harrison and rookie safety Duron Harmon – rode stationary bikes at the beginning of practice while the rest of the team was doing warm-up drills.