On This Day: Fans recall setting season ticket sales record in snowstorm after Krafts purchased Patriots

Robert Kraft's purchase of the Patriots was years in the making before the deal was officially announced 29 years ago.

A longtime fan of the team, he strategically planned out the acquisition – parlaying an acquisition of the parking lots from original owner Billy Sullivan into a winning bid for Foxboro Stadium in bankruptcy court. It was a gamble, as the next two owners made plans to move the franchise to Jacksonville and St. Louis, respectively. But Kraft couldn't bear to see that happen, and finally purchased the third piece of the puzzle for a record $172 million – the most expensive price paid for a professional sports franchise to that point, before the 1994 season.

It sparked quite the outpour of excitement around the Patriots.

Almost 6,000 season tickets were sold the following day, February 26, 1994, with fans making the pilgrimage to Foxboro to wait in line despite a snowstorm. It set a single-day sales record for the franchise.

About 500 of those individuals remain season ticket members to this day, but no one could have anticipated what the next 29 years had in store.

Steven Medeiros had been a Patriots fan as long as he can remember, spending a lot of time at games here and there in his first years out of college. The 1985 Super Bowl loss to the Bears was heartbreaking but gave him hope for the future of the franchise, and the Krafts' acquisition almost a decade later intensified that excitement.

Medeiros: I was just so excited about the prospects at the time. You know, it was one of the first extravagances I bought -- I graduated from college in '91 and so a couple of years on the job, this was like one of the first treats that I guess I allowed myself. I was just excited about the team.

Medeiros was able to buy his tickets over the phone, but not everyone was as lucky with the influx of calls coming into the Patriots. Fans like Mark Lemieux and Mike Riu made the trek in the snow.

Riu: It was way before the internet and I couldn't get through on the phone. So I drove. I lived in Newton, so it was only like a half-hour away. My brother and I, starting in the late '80s when we graduated college, would go to five or six games a year. But we would buy tickets the Thursday before, and then when the Krafts bought the team we had a feeling that they were going to sell out. If we wanted to keep going to that many games, we'd have to have season tickets. There was a lot of excitement in the line with people kind of hoping that new ownership would take the franchise in a different direction than it had been the past few years.

Lemieux: You could sort of see how things were going to go with (Bill) Parcels and then you know, we were all hoping that Kraft would get the team and the land and all that stuff. So we decided we better do this now. Otherwise, we're not going to get in at all.

Don Noll had been a fan for a while too -- driving down to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl against the Bears in his brand new 1985 Grand Prix with a pop-up trailer in tow. He and his friends didn't think much about new ownership or know anything about the Kraft family. He's impressed by how it all played out, though.

Noll: What they've done is amazing. What did they pay, like $172 million for the team? And now it's worth billions. I mean, they built a dynasty. What they've done to the stadium and the area down here, with their charitable foundation, it's amazing.