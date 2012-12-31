Once shaky Pats defense turns stingy for playoffs

Second-rounder Tavon Wilson at safety and seventh-rounder Alfonzo Dennard have become productive players. Even Justin Francis, a rookie free agent, made an impact at defensive end with the first three sacks of his career on Sunday.

He had plenty of help.

"You can single out anybody with stat numbers," defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said Monday, "but if you take a look at the group effort, it was really what we were looking for.

"You can certainly see situations where the guys in coverage in those situations did a really excellent job to allow the pass rush time to get to the quarterback and then you can see situations where the pass rush was able to get to the quarterback, which allowed the cover guys to not have to cover as long. So, I really think it was a good, collaborative effort."

Last season, only one team, the Green Bay Packers, allowed more yards than the Patriots. The fact that 17 teams gave up more points didn't mask the weaknesses.

So coach Bill Belichick took defensive players with the first six of his seven draft picks.

He also added veterans before the season - safety Steve Gregory and defensive end Trevor Scott - and traded for cornerback Aqib Talib after the ninth game, a move that allowed McCourty to move to safety where he solidified the secondary.

It also made a defense with solid backups even better.

Scott stepped in when Jones was sidelined for two games and Jermaine Cunningham was suspended for four after violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

"We have a lot of depth here on defense," Scott said. "If someone goes down we have the next guy that's going to step in and fill his role. So it's definitely huge to have the depth that we have. No matter what happens we just need to keep moving forward."

They may have to do that without defensive end Rob Ninkovich. The team leader with eight sacks left Sunday's game with a hip injury and didn't return. There was no update Monday on his condition.

At least he has extra time to recover after the Patriots earned their sixth bye in Belichick's 13 seasons as coach.

"It'll be a good time to get everybody back into shape," Scott said. "We're not taking the week off, that's for sure. We're still going to be back in here working hard and getting ready for whoever we face next."

The players return from a New Year's Day break for two days before taking three days off. By the time they come back on Monday, they'll know the identity of their opponent at home on Jan. 13. They'll play Houston if the Texans beat the Bengals on Saturday. Otherwise, the opponent will be the winner of the wild-card game between the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Patriots already have played all three potential opponents.

"I never really kind of rely on that," left tackle Nate Solder said. "I always go back and I study the same film and prepare as if I hadn't played them."

Derrick Martin only played against one of them. The Patriots signed the veteran safety after the eighth game and he has played in just five games since then. But he had a sack on Sunday, one of six by substitutes.

"It's good to have those guys on your team that maybe necessarily don't get all the reps but that can step in and just be able to function at a high level," Patricia said.