Out of this world!

]()Dillon then changed direction on a nice run down to the Eagles 7, but Brady lost the handle two plays later and Philly recovered in a wild pig pile.

Three straight McNabb misfires gave New England the ball back at the Eagles 37 after Troy Brown fielded the punt. On this series, Brady began to click on more than screens, completing passes to Graham and Branch to the Eagles 19. He then hit Brown over the middle for 12 to the 7-yard line at the two-minute warning.

After a Dillon run for 3, Brady dropped back, had time and found Givens in the right corner of the end zone for six. Vinatieri tied the game at 7-7 with the point after.

That was the good news. The bad news was that on the ensuing kickoff, Wilson was taken to the lockerroom for x-rays with an arm injury. Both teams followed shortly after with score still tied at 7.

The Patriots took the second half kickoff and the lead with a nine play drive ending in a touchdown. Branch was the big man with four catches for 70 yards but the score went to linebacker/tight end Mike Vrabel who made a great grab from 3 yards out while being held.

The Patriots defense came back on the field in the second half without Eugene Wilson and later in the third quarter, it was the Eagles turn to drive down the field. McNabb looked sharp on the 10-play drive hitting Owens twice for 15 and really working Westbrook in the passing game. The slash back caught three balls, the last a score from 10 yards out to tie the game at 14.

The third quarter ran out with the Patriots second and two on the Eagles 28. Faulk was playing a big part in the drive with a catch for 13 and a run for 8. Branch caught his 10th pass (114 yards) and New England was in position to regain the lead.

Faulk continued his contributions as the fourth quarter opened with a run of 12 off right tackle and a screen for 14. That moved the ball to the Eagles 2 where Dillon ran it in over left tackle.

With 13:44 left in the game, the Patriots were up 21-14.

Colvin tackled Westbrook 6 yards in the backfield on the Eagles next try and Philly went three and out. The momentum was shifting firmly in New England's favor as the offense took over and started moving again.

Starting at the Philly 47 Brady hit Branch for the 11th time (tying a Super Bowl record), good for 19 yards. Another 15 was added for a Corey Simon roughing of Brady penalty. Now at the 16, Dillon ran twice for 12 yards but that was the extent of the drive. Vinatieri was good on a 22-yard field goal for a 10-point Patriots lead.

The Eagles wings looked like they might have some flap left in them when Owens broke a tackle and gained 36 yards to the Patriots 28 on the next series. Maybe feeling it a little too much, McNabb then made a critical error. On the next play he badly overthrew Owens and Bruschi dove for the interception in the middle of the field.

Despite the Patriots going three and out after taking over, the turnover forced the Eagles to start from scratch at their own 21 with only 5:40 left to play.

By the time of the two minute warning, Philly was making its move. They were forst and 10 at the Patriots 30 but needing two scores, the drive was taking too much time. Still, McNabb connected with Greg Lewis from 30 yards out for the score to close hs team within three at 24-21.

Now there was 1:48 left. The Eagles had two timeouts remaining which meant the Patriots had to get a couple first downs to close out the game. It was up to Eagle defensive coordinator Jim Johnson and his men to stop them if Philly couldn't recover the onside kick.

They didn't. Christian Fauria came up with the ball at the Eagles 41 and dropped to the ground with 1:47 left.

The Eagles stopped New England on three plays as Charlie Weis played it safe running Faulk while Dillon sat out the series (he was seen shaking out his right leg). On fourth and 5 from the Eagles 36 Miller punted with :55 left and he couldn't have done it any better as Dexter Reid downed the ball at the 4-yard line.

Philly had 46 seconds and no timeouts to try and tie or win the game.