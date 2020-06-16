Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

When Chung arrived at the customer's house to drop off the food, the woman who answered the door didn't recognize him, but her husband and kids are big Patriots fans and saw a video Chung posted on his Instagram later that day. Since Chung missed saying hello to the rest of the family, he went back and snapped a picture.

"I was like I'll just go back there and give them a picture, just kind of surprise them, give her a hard time," he said. "It was cool. They were laughing about it."

In addition to his involvement with Parker's Pub, Chung is an investor in Boston's Rochambeau, and as an avid cooker himself, surrounding himself with people in the food industry has been a resource and a motivator to try new things in the kitchen.

"I like to cook, so I cook all day. I just throw some things together," Chung said. "I just kind of waste time because we have nothing but time right now ... It's good to get to know a bunch of other chefs because I like to cook, but I'm no chef. I can learn a lot of things from them."

Ultimately, Chung said his surprise side hustle as a delivery man was no big deal. He is just a regular guy who wants to brighten people's days when he has the chance, and that's what matters most at the end of the day.