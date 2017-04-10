Patriots 2017 Free Agent Tracker

Track all of the New England Patriots 2017 free agent signings and departures right here.
Free Agents Signed
Rex Burkhead, RB - Press Release
Lawrence Guy, DL - Press Release| Conference Call
Stephon Gilmore, CB - Press Release | Meet Stephon Gilmore| Conference Call
Patriots Free Agents Re-Signed
Brandon Bolden, RB - Press Release
Justin Coleman, DB - Press Release
Dont'a Hightower, LB - Press Release
Michael Williams, TE - Press Release
Duron Harmon, DB - Press Release| Conference Call
Alan Branch, DL - Press Release
Cameron Fleming, OL - Press Release
James Develin, FB (Reportedly Agreed)
Patriots Departures
Chris Long, DE (Signed with Eagles)
Martellus Bennett, TE (Signed with Packers)
Logan Ryan, CB (Signed with Titans)
Barkevious Mingo, LB (Signed with Colts)
Jabaal Sheard, DE (Signed with Colts)
Sebastian Vollmer, T (Released)
Trades
Dwayne Allen, TE - Press Release | Meet Dwayne Allen | Conference Call
Brandin Cooks, WR - Press Release | Brandin Cooks Arrives|Conference Call
Kony Ealy, DE - Press Release | Meet Kony Ealy| Conference Call
PATRIOTS FREE AGENT LIST
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LeGarrette Blount, Michael Floyd, Greg Scruggs
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS:Malcolm Butler
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS: Justin Coleman, Brandon King, Matt Lengel