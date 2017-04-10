Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots 2017 Free Agent Tracker

Apr 10, 2017 at 06:00 AM
Track all of the New England Patriots 2017 free agent signings and departures right here.

Free Agents Signed

Rex Burkhead, RB - Press Release

Lawrence Guy, DL - Press Release| Conference Call

Stephon Gilmore, CB - Press Release | Meet Stephon Gilmore| Conference Call

Patriots Free Agents Re-Signed

Brandon Bolden, RB - Press Release

Justin Coleman, DB - Press Release

Dont'a Hightower, LB - Press Release

Michael Williams, TE - Press Release

Duron Harmon, DB - Press Release| Conference Call

Alan Branch, DL - Press Release

Cameron Fleming, OL - Press Release

James Develin, FB (Reportedly Agreed)

Patriots Departures

Chris Long, DE (Signed with Eagles)

Martellus Bennett, TE (Signed with Packers)

Logan Ryan, CB (Signed with Titans)

Barkevious Mingo, LB (Signed with Colts)

Jabaal Sheard, DE (Signed with Colts)

Sebastian Vollmer, T (Released)

Trades

Dwayne Allen, TE - Press ReleaseMeet Dwayne Allen | Conference Call

Brandin Cooks, WR - Press ReleaseBrandin Cooks Arrives|Conference Call

Kony Ealy, DE - Press ReleaseMeet Kony Ealy| Conference Call

PATRIOTS FREE AGENT LIST

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LeGarrette Blount, Michael Floyd, Greg Scruggs

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS:Malcolm Butler

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS: Justin Coleman, Brandon King, Matt Lengel

