Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins; Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Jamie Collins off injured reserve. Collins was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 28. In addition, the Patriots have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (Covid-19) (ee-QWALL-lay) and DB Sean Davis (standard elevation) to the active roster.
Collins was signed by New England on Oct. 6 for his third stint with the team and played in five games, accumulating 7 total tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception before suffering his injury. He is in his ninth NFL season after spending time with New England (2013-16, 2019), Cleveland (2016-18) and Detroit (2020-21). He originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (52nd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft by New England out of Southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder played for the Patriots for four-plus seasons before being traded to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2016.
Davis, 28, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 13. He is in his sixth NFL season and has spent time with Pittsburgh (2016-20), Indianapolis (2021) and Cincinnati (2021). The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (58th overall) by Pittsburgh in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He signed with Washington as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2020 and was released on Sept. 5. Davis was re-signed the next day by Pittsburgh where he spent the 2020 season. Davis signed with Indianapolis in the 2021 offseason and began the year on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster and playing in one game for the Colts. After being released by Indianapolis, he was signed by Cincinnati to the practice squad and played in two games after being elevated to the active roster. Davis was released by Cincinnati from the practice squad on Oct. 5. Overall, Davis has played in 67 NFL games with 42 starts and has registered 253 total tackles, 2½ sacks, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five postseason games with four starts and has accumulated 28 total tackles and one sack.
Ekuale, 27, was elevated to the active roster for the game vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 25 and at the Los Angeles Chargers (10/31) and saw action as a reserve, finishing with one tackle when he sacked Jets QB Mike White on the last play of the first half. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 18 NFL games and has registered 18 total tackles and two sacks.