Patriots Activate TE Devin Asiasi to the 53-man Roster; Place TE Ryan Izzo on Injured Reserve

Asiasi, 23, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round (91st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCLA. The 6-foot-3, 257-pounder played in five games as a substitute this season before landing on injured reserve. He did not accrue any statistics. Asiasi began his college career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA in 2017. He played in 34 games during his college career (one year at Michigan and two years at UCLA) and totaled 52 receptions for 789 yards and six touchdowns. Asiasi started all 12 games for UCLA as a senior in 2019 and posted career highs with 44 receptions for 641 yards and four touchdowns, earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.