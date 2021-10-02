Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry to the 53-Man Active Roster; Elevate DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

Tavai, 25, who was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2021, was elevated to the active roster the day before the New Orleans game last week and contributed on defense and special teams. Tavai originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (43rd overall) of Detroit out of Hawaii in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 246-pounder played in 31 games with 16 starts over the last two seasons with Detroit and registered 113 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Tavai went to training camp with Detroit this past summer but was released on Aug. 31.