Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry to the 53-Man Active Roster; Elevate DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that WR N'Keal Harry has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Harry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 2 after suffering an injury in the preseason. The Patriots also announced that they have elevated DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai (ja-LAN-EE TAH-vay-ya) to the active roster.
Bryant, 23, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Washington on May 5, 2020. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder began his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 16, 2020. He played in nine games last season and finished with 10 total tackles, one interception and two special teams tackles. Bryant was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1.
Tavai, 25, who was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2021, was elevated to the active roster the day before the New Orleans game last week and contributed on defense and special teams. Tavai originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (43rd overall) of Detroit out of Hawaii in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 246-pounder played in 31 games with 16 starts over the last two seasons with Detroit and registered 113 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Tavai went to training camp with Detroit this past summer but was released on Aug. 31.