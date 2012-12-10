Patriots and The Hall at Patriot Place to Recognize 50th Anniversary of Pro Football Hall of Fame

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots and The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon will recognize the 50th Anniversary of the Pro Football Hall of Fame through a series of activities leading up to the December 16 Patriots-49ers matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Beginning on Monday, Dec. 10, the famed bronze busts depicting the five Patriots players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be on display at The Hall at Patriot Place on loan from the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Patriots fans can view the busts of John Hannah, Andre Tippett, Nick Buoniconti, Mike Haynes and Curtis Martin during this special occasion without traveling to Canton.

Hannah (1973-1985) and Tippett (1982-1993) are the two members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who spent their entire careers in New England. Bouniconti played for the AFL's Boston Patriots for seven seasons (1962-68) before finishing his career with the Miami Dolphins. Haynes was drafted fifth overall by the Patriots in the 1976 NFL Draft and played his first seven seasons in New England before being traded to the Raiders in 1982. Martin was drafted by the Patriots in 1995 and spent his first three seasons with the Patriots (1995-97) before signing with the the New York Jets as a free agent in 1998.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, The Hall at Patriot Place will host a special Speaker Series event from 3 to 5 p.m. featuring Tippett and Haynes. Tickets to the event are $25 and include an autograph from the two Pro Football Hall of Famers. Tickets are available for purchase at www.thehallatpatriotplace.com.