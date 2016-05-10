Patriots and their famous birthday connections

Official website of the New England Patriots

It's fun to find out that you share a birthday with a close friend. Some might find it even cooler that they share a birthday with someone well known. In honor of Jabaal Sheard's birthday, we checked out some of the famous people he and his teammates share their birthdays with.

Rob Gronkowski and Clay Matthews III 

gronkclaymatthews-603x323px.jpg
ap/ric tapia; ric scuteri

Malcolm Butler, Bent Roethlisberger, Corey Webster, Reggie Bush and Shane Vereen

butler-webstervereenroethlisbergerbush.jpg
ap/steve senne; jack dempsey; bill kostroun; evan pinkus; joe mahoney

Chris Long and Lady Gaga

chrislongladygaga.jpg
ap/michael thomas; chris pizzello

Dion Lewis, Samuel Adams, Lil Wayne and Gwyneth Paltrow

dionlewis-samueladamslilwaynegwynethpaltrow.jpg
ap/winslow townson; owen sweeney; paul a. hebert; national portrait gallery

Rob Ninkovich and Ronda Rousey

robninkovichrondarousey.jpg
ap/al messerschmidt archive; martin j. terrill

To see more Patriots birthday connections, check out the gallery below.

Patriots Famous Birthday Connections

Check out some of the famous celebrities and athletes that share birthdays with your Patriots.

January 26- Brandon Bolden (1990) ; Eddie Van Halen (1955), Ellen DeGeneres (1958) and Wayne Gretzky (1961)
January 26- Brandon Bolden (1990) ; Eddie Van Halen (1955), Ellen DeGeneres (1958) and Wayne Gretzky (1961)

January 28 – Stephen Gostkowski (1984) ; Gregg Popovich (1949)
January 28 – Stephen Gostkowski (1984) ; Gregg Popovich (1949)

February 1 – Rob Ninkovich (1984) ; Ronda Rousey (1987)
February 1 – Rob Ninkovich (1984) ; Ronda Rousey (1987)

February 3 – James White (1992) ; Bob Griese (1962)
February 3 – James White (1992) ; Bob Griese (1962)

February 9 – Logan Ryan (1991) ; Tom Hiddleston (1981)
February 9 – Logan Ryan (1991) ; Tom Hiddleston (1981)

February 23 – Vincent Valentine (1994) Jerod Mayo (1986)
February 23 – Vincent Valentine (1994) Jerod Mayo (1986)

February 28 – Ryan Allen (1990) ; Jason Aldean (1977)
February 28 – Ryan Allen (1990) ; Jason Aldean (1977)

March 2 – Malcolm Butler (1990) ; Ben Roethlisberger (1982), Corey Webster (1982), Reggie Bush (1985) and Shane Vereen (1989)
March 2 – Malcolm Butler (1990) ; Ben Roethlisberger (1982), Corey Webster (1982), Reggie Bush (1985) and Shane Vereen (1989)

March 10 – Martellus Bennett  (1987) ; Bobby Petrino (1961)
March 10 – Martellus Bennett  (1987) ; Bobby Petrino (1961)

March 12 – Dont'a Hightower (1990) ; James Taylor (1948)
March 12 – Dont'a Hightower (1990) ; James Taylor (1948)

March 15 – Keshawn Martin (1990); Ted Karras (1993)
March 15 – Keshawn Martin (1990); Ted Karras (1993)

March 28 – Chris Long (1985) ; Lady Gaga (1984)
March 28 – Chris Long (1985) ; Lady Gaga (1984)

April 12 – Nate Solder (1988) ; David Letterman (1947)
April 12 – Nate Solder (1988) ; David Letterman (1947)

April 16 – Bill Belichick (1952) ; Joe Cardona (1992)
April 16 – Bill Belichick (1952) ; Joe Cardona (1992)

May 6 – Marcus Cannon (1988) ; George Clooney (1961)
May 6 – Marcus Cannon (1988) ; George Clooney (1961)

May 10 – Jabaal Sheard  (1989) ; Bono (1961)
May 10 – Jabaal Sheard  (1989) ; Bono (1961)

May 14 – Rob Gronkowski (1989) ; Clay Matthews III (1986)
May 14 – Rob Gronkowski (1989) ; Clay Matthews III (1986)

May 22 – Julian Edelman (1986) ;  Novak Djokovic (1987) and Naomi Campbell (1970)
May 22 – Julian Edelman (1986) ;  Novak Djokovic (1987) and Naomi Campbell (1970)

June 4 – Geneo Grissom (1992) ; Angelina Jolie (1975)
June 4 – Geneo Grissom (1992) ; Angelina Jolie (1975)

June 8 – Brandon King (1993) ; Kanye West (1977)
June 8 – Brandon King (1993) ; Kanye West (1977)

July 10 – Sebastian Vollmer  (1984) ; Urban Meyer (1964)
July 10 – Sebastian Vollmer  (1984) ; Urban Meyer (1964)

July 20 – Malcolm Mitchell (1994) ; Gisele Bündchen (1980) and Ray Allen (1975)
July 20 – Malcolm Mitchell (1994) ; Gisele Bündchen (1980) and Ray Allen (1975)

August 3 – Tom Brady (1977) ; Martin Sheen (1940)
August 3 – Tom Brady (1977) ; Martin Sheen (1940)

August 13 – Devin McCourty (1987) ; Jason McCourty (1987)
August 13 – Devin McCourty (1987) ; Jason McCourty (1987)

August 19 – Patrick Chung  (1987) ; Kirk Cousins (1988)
August 19 – Patrick Chung  (1987) ; Kirk Cousins (1988)

September 9 – Matthew Slater (1985) ; Adam Sandler (1966)
September 9 – Matthew Slater (1985) ; Adam Sandler (1966)

September 27 – Dion Lewis (1990) ; Samuel Adams (1722), Lil Wayne (1982) and Gwyneth Paltrow (1972)
September 27 – Dion Lewis (1990) ; Samuel Adams (1722), Lil Wayne (1982) and Gwyneth Paltrow (1972)

October 20 – Jamie Collins (1989) ; Tom Petty (1950) and Snoop Dogg (1971)
October 20 – Jamie Collins (1989) ; Tom Petty (1950) and Snoop Dogg (1971)

October 24 – Chris Hogan (1988) ; Drake (1986)
October 24 – Chris Hogan (1988) ; Drake (1986)

October 29 – Cyrus Jones (1993) ; Andy Dalton (1987)
October 29 – Cyrus Jones (1993) ; Andy Dalton (1987)

November 2 – Danny Amendola (1985) ; Jimmy Garoppolo (1991)
November 2 – Danny Amendola (1985) ; Jimmy Garoppolo (1991)

December 5 - LeGarrette Blount (1986) ; Art Monk (1957) and Dr. Dre (1965)
December 5 - LeGarrette Blount (1986) ; Art Monk (1957) and Dr. Dre (1965)

December 11 –Jacoby Brisset  (1993) ; Joh Kerry (1943) and Willie McGinest (1971)
December 11 –Jacoby Brisset  (1993) ; Joh Kerry (1943) and Willie McGinest (1971)

