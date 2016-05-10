Patriots and their famous birthday connections

It's fun to find out that you share a birthday with a close friend. Some might find it even cooler that they share a birthday with someone well known. In honor of Jabaal Sheard's birthday, we checked out some of the famous people he and his teammates share their birthdays with.
Rob Gronkowski and Clay Matthews III
Malcolm Butler, Bent Roethlisberger, Corey Webster, Reggie Bush and Shane Vereen
Chris Long and Lady Gaga
Dion Lewis, Samuel Adams, Lil Wayne and Gwyneth Paltrow
Rob Ninkovich and Ronda Rousey
