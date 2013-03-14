Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Dec 16 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Patriots Announce $200,000 In Grants And Open Nominations For 2013 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award

Mar 14, 2013 at 06:47 PM
New England Patriots
500x305-myra-community-mvp.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 15, 2013) – The Kraft family and New England Patriots Charitable Foundation announced the opening of the 2013 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards as part of the Patriots ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, which honors Myra Kraft's lifetime commitment to volunteerism. The awards will recognize individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteering.

"Volunteers are the unsung heroes of our communities who give selflessly and often go unrecognized," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "Like my sweetheart, who made volunteering a lifestyle, these deserving individuals make an immeasurable impact in our region. We are looking forward to celebrating them in her honor."

Twenty six winners will be selected, including one grand prize winner of $25,000, 10 second prize winners of $10,000 and 15 third prize winners of $5,000. The money will be awarded to the nonprofit organization for which each honoree volunteers. Winners will also be honored and receive their awards at the Myra Kraft Community MVP luncheon at Gillette Stadium in June. Additionally, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will visit the top organizations to recognize the winners.

The Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards honor individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteerism. Through the program, nonprofit organizations throughout New England have the opportunity to reward their hard-working volunteers for the invaluable time and support they provide to their communities.

New England residents who are 13 years of age or older who provide volunteer services for nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible for nomination. Only one nominee may be considered from each organization. The strongest applicants will be hands-on volunteers who do not receive any compensation -- monetary or otherwise -- for their efforts. Winners will be selected by the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation.

Nonprofit organizations may nominate volunteers by completing the application found at www.patriots.com/community. Completed applications must be received by Patriots Day, April 15, 2013.

ABOUT NEPCF AND CELEBRATE VOLUNTEERISM
The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit entity created by the Kraft family to support charitable and philanthropic agencies throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants and the donation of signed memorabilia to a variety of charitable causes, and from Patriots players who offer their direct support by appearing at charity functions throughout the year. The Foundation's primary goal is to support programs that aid the youth and families of New England while underscoring the Kraft family's deep commitment to philanthropic activities in the community. Over the past 19 years, the Foundation has made millions of dollars in donations to thousands of nonprofit organizations throughout New England and has partnered with numerous community groups, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, the United Way and a host of other New England charities. The Foundation actively supports nonprofit groups focusing on health, education, youth fitness and community enrichment while also implementing its own programs in those areas of focus. In seasons to come, the Foundation's Celebrate Volunteerism initiative aims to recognize deserving volunteers and inspire others to follow Myra Kraft's example of becoming a lifelong volunteer. For more information about Celebrate Volunteerism visit www.patriots.com/community.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

Patriots Cheerleaders 2021 Day of Service

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/16

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss their time spent off during the bye week. Slater talks about playing football during a pandemic and how closely knit this group of players are...both on and off the field.

Kyle Van Noy 12/16: "I've always had a knack for the ball"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/16: "I just put my head down and work"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 12/16: "That's the most important thing, taking care of the ball"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021

Davon Godchaux 12/16: "It's on to Indy. That's the mindset"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Thursday, December 16th, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising