Patriots Announce $200,000 In Grants And Open Nominations For 2013 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 15, 2013) – The Kraft family and New England Patriots Charitable Foundation announced the opening of the 2013 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards as part of the Patriots ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, which honors Myra Kraft's lifetime commitment to volunteerism. The awards will recognize individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteering.

"Volunteers are the unsung heroes of our communities who give selflessly and often go unrecognized," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "Like my sweetheart, who made volunteering a lifestyle, these deserving individuals make an immeasurable impact in our region. We are looking forward to celebrating them in her honor."

Twenty six winners will be selected, including one grand prize winner of $25,000, 10 second prize winners of $10,000 and 15 third prize winners of $5,000. The money will be awarded to the nonprofit organization for which each honoree volunteers. Winners will also be honored and receive their awards at the Myra Kraft Community MVP luncheon at Gillette Stadium in June. Additionally, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will visit the top organizations to recognize the winners.

The Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards honor individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteerism. Through the program, nonprofit organizations throughout New England have the opportunity to reward their hard-working volunteers for the invaluable time and support they provide to their communities.

New England residents who are 13 years of age or older who provide volunteer services for nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible for nomination. Only one nominee may be considered from each organization. The strongest applicants will be hands-on volunteers who do not receive any compensation -- monetary or otherwise -- for their efforts. Winners will be selected by the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation.

Nonprofit organizations may nominate volunteers by completing the application found at www.patriots.com/community. Completed applications must be received by Patriots Day, April 15, 2013.