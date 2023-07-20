Patriots announce throwback games for 2023 season

First up will be an AFC East divisional battle in Week 2 as the Pats will put on the reds against the Miami Dolphins, a team with plenty of history when it comes to facing New England in those particular uniforms. The teams will meet on Sunday Night Football with a national audience in a game that should have significant consequences in what many believe is the toughest division in football this season. The threads might look retro, but the renewed rivalry is every bit as fierce as it was back then.

The Patriots wore white throwback uniforms against Miami on the road in 2009, as this will mark the first time the Pats have worn red against their rivals since the early 1990's. The Pats were also in red when they defeated the Dolphins in the 1985 AFC Championship en route to the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance, arguably the greatest game ever played in the Pat Patriot uniforms.