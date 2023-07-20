Patriots announce throwback games for 2023 season

After reintroducing their red “Pat Patriot” uniforms last season, the Patriots will again don their throwbacks for two more contests in 2023.
The Patriots will be seeing red again this year, as the team has announced plans to wear their throwback 80's uniforms for two contests in 2023. The current throwback is modeled after the uniform that the team wore from 1984 through 1992 and was worn in two contests in 2022, a win over Detroit and a loss to Buffalo. The uniforms are topped off with the white "Pat Patriot" helmet, rounding the historical look out.
First up will be an AFC East divisional battle in Week 2 as the Pats will put on the reds against the Miami Dolphins, a team with plenty of history when it comes to facing New England in those particular uniforms. The teams will meet on Sunday Night Football with a national audience in a game that should have significant consequences in what many believe is the toughest division in football this season. The threads might look retro, but the renewed rivalry is every bit as fierce as it was back then.
The Patriots wore white throwback uniforms against Miami on the road in 2009, as this will mark the first time the Pats have worn red against their rivals since the early 1990's. The Pats were also in red when they defeated the Dolphins in the 1985 AFC Championship en route to the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance, arguably the greatest game ever played in the Pat Patriot uniforms.
New England will once again wear their throwbacks in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, in a game that should bring back memories of early AFL battles in the early 1960's when both fledging franchises got their starts. The Pats defeated the Chargers in both 2020 and 2021, continuing the current seven-game winning streak against the organization dating back to 2008, the last time the then-San-Diego Chargers logged a victory over New England. After making a trip to the playoffs in 2022, the now-Los-Angeles Chargers will be looking to finally break the streak and improve their rank in the standings during the final playoff push of the 2023 regular season.