Patriots at Bengals Pregame Six-Pack

3. Pain management – We've become numb to injury reports in New England. We expect them to be long. We expect them to include a boatload of players who are limited in practice and then questionable to play. But the list is growing by the week with some key names on there. If more of them are inactive than we generally expect it would be a bit blow to an already banged up football team. Rookie receivers Kenbrell Thompkins and Aaron Dobson were both banged up in Atlanta. The team then signed Austin Collie. That led some to speculate that one or both of the rookies might be a possible inactive on Sunday. Defensively Jerod Mayo and Kyle Arrington continue to battle injuries as key cogs. Stevan Ridley has missed practice this week and is already listed as out. It's not just the guys who are already missing time or on IR that are making injuries a major concern. It's also about the guys dealing with less notable injuries and are simply assumed to be playing. Adding a couple of them to the inactive list would make an already hurting situation even more concerning in New England. But as always, the health of so many players right now is questionable.