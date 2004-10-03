Patriots at Bills Gamebook Page 7

|New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium
|1st Quarter
|NE wins toss, elects to Receive, and BUF elects to defend the West goal.
|9-R.Lindell kicks 67 yards from BUF 30 to NE 3. 81-B.Johnson to NE 23 for 20 yards (53-M.Haggan).
|New England Patriots at 15:00, (1st play from scrimmage 14:55)
|1-10-NE 23
|(14:55) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 28-C.Dillon. Overthrown, receiver over middle at NE 27.
|PENALTY on BUF-59-L.Fletcher, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at NE 23.
|X1
|1-10-NE 38
|(14:50) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens ran ob at NE 45 for 7 yards.
|PENALTY on BUF-95-S.Adams, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at NE 38 - No Play.
|1-5-NE 43
|(14:26) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 82-D.Graham (23-T.Vincent). Receiver and coverage over middle at BUF 34.
|2-5-NE 43
|(14:19) 12-T.Brady pass to 28-C.Dillon pushed ob at NE 47 for 4 yards (43-I.Reese). Caught along right sideline at NE 46.
|3-1-NE 47
|(13:59) 28-C.Dillon left guard to NE 49 for 2 yards (51-T.Spikes, 43-I.Reese).
|R2
|1-10-NE 49
|(13:22) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 80-T.Brown (96-J.Posey). Pass batted at line.
|PENALTY on NE-86-D.Patten, Illegal Motion, 5 yards, enforced at NE 49 - No Play.
|1-15-NE 44
|(13:21) 12-T.Brady pass to 80-T.Brown to NE 45 for 1 yard (27-C.Wire). Screen pass right, caught at NE 43.
|PENALTY on NE-68-T.Ashworth, Chop Block, 15 yards, enforced at NE 44 - No Play.
|1-30-NE 29
|(12:57) 28-C.Dillon left tackle to NE 35 for 6 yards (22-N.Clements).
|PENALTY on NE-12-T.Brady, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 29 - No Play.
|1-35-NE 24
|(12:34) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to BUF 32 for 44 yards (27-C.Wire). Caught over middle at BUF 35.
|P3
|1-10-BUF 32
|(12:04) (No Huddle) 12-T.Brady up the middle to BUF 29 for 3 yards (51-T.Spikes).
|2-7-BUF 29
|(11:28) 28-C.Dillon right guard to BUF 32 for -3 yards (96-J.Posey, 51-T.Spikes).
|3-10-BUF 32
|(10:48) 12-T.Brady pass to 81-B.Johnson pushed ob at BUF 15 for 17 yards (23-T.Vincent). Caught along right sideline at BUF 15. T.Vincent injured on play, assisted off.
|P4
|1-10-BUF 15
|(10:17) 28-C.Dillon up the middle for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
|R5
|4-A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
|NE 7 BUF 0, 9 plays, 77 yards, 2 penalties, 4:49 drive, 4:49 elapsed
|4-A.Vinatieri kicks 72 yards from NE 30 to BUF -2. 24-T.McGee to BUF 19 for 21 yards (53-L.Izzo).
|Buffalo Bills at 10:11, (1st play from scrimmage 10:06)
|1-10-BUF 19
|(10:06) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 83-L.Evans to NE 26 for 55 yards (48-T.Banta-Cain). Caught at NE 41, left side. Referee J.Grier injured, goes to sideline.
|P1
|1-10-NE 26
|(9:23) 20-T.Henry right guard to NE 23 for 3 yards (50-M.Vrabel).
|2-7-NE 23
|(8:43) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 80-E.Moulds to NE 12 for 11 yards (26-E.Wilson, 37-R.Harrison). Caught at NE 12, left side.
|P2
|1-10-NE 12
|(8:04) 20-T.Henry right tackle to NE 9 for 3 yards (94-T.Warren, 54-T.Bruschi). M.Campbell injured on play, assisted off. W.McGinest also injured, walks off.
|2-7-NE 9
|(7:27) 20-T.Henry up the middle to NE 10 for -1 yards (94-T.Warren, 59-R.Colvin).
|3-8-NE 10
|(6:43)* PENALTY on BUF-72-L.Smith, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 10 - No Play.
|3-13-NE 15
|(6:26) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 82-J.Reed. Overthrown, receiver at goal line, left side.
|4-13-NE 15
|(6:22) 9-R.Lindell 33 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, Holder-8-B.Moorman.
|NE 7 BUF 3, 7 plays, 66 yards, 3:52 drive, 8:41 elapsed
|9-R.Lindell kicks 64 yards from BUF 30 to NE 6. 81-B.Johnson to NE 20 for 14 yards (57-J.Stamer, 24-T.McGee).
|New England Patriots at 6:19, (1st play from scrimmage 6:12)
|1-10-NE 20
|(6:12) 12-T.Brady pass to 28-C.Dillon pushed ob at NE 33 for 13 yards (59-L.Fletcher). Dump pass left, caught at NE 18.
|P6
|1-10-NE 33
|(5:48) 28-C.Dillon left guard to NE 40 for 7 yards (51-T.Spikes).
|2-3-NE 40
|(5:06) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten. Off receiver's hands at BUF 46, right side. Pressure on QB: K.Thomas.
|3-3-NE 40
|(5:00) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten (24-T.McGee). Receiver and coverage at NE 45, right sideline.
|PENALTY on BUF-59-L.Fletcher, Roughing the Passer, 15 yards, enforced at NE 40 - No Play.
|X7
|1-10-BUF 45
|(4:56) 12-T.Brady pass to 88-C.Fauria to BUF 38 for 7 yards (22-N.Clements). Caught in left flat at BUF 38.
|2-3-BUF 38
|(4:18) 35-P.Pass up the middle to BUF 38 for no gain (59-L.Fletcher; 27-C.Wire).
|3-3-BUF 38
|(3:35) 12-T.Brady pass to 88-C.Fauria to BUF 21 for 17 yards (22-N.Clements). Caught in right flat at BUF 25.
|P8
|1-10-BUF 21
|(2:45) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten. Underthrown, receiver at BUF 10, right side. Pressure on QB: T.Spikes.
|2-10-BUF 21
|(2:40) 12-T.Brady pass intended for 86-D.Patten INTERCEPTED by 24-T.McGee at BUF -8. Touchback. Coverage in rear right corner of end zone.
|Penalty on NE-87-D.Givens, Illegal Motion, declined.
|Play Challenged by NE and REVERSED. 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten (24-T.McGee). Ball bounced to T.McGee in rear right corner of end zone.
|PENALTY on NE-87-D.Givens, Illegal Motion, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 21 - No Play.
|2-15-BUF 26
|(2:30) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 81-B.Johnson (22-N.Clements, 59-L.Fletcher). Coverage over middle at BUF 10. Tipped by N.Clements before going off hands of L.Fletcher.
|3-15-BUF 26
|(2:24) 35-P.Pass right guard to BUF 24 for 2 yards (98-R.Edwards; 51-T.Spikes).
|4-13-BUF 24
|(1:45) 4-A.Vinatieri 42 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
|NE 10 BUF 3, 10 plays, 56 yards, 1 penalty, 4:39 drive, 13:20 elapsed
|4-A.Vinatieri kicks 68 yards from NE 30 to BUF 2. 24-T.McGee for 98 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Key block: J.Dorenbos.
|Buffalo Bills at 1:40
|9-R.Lindell extra point is GOOD, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, Holder-8-B.Moorman.
|NE 10 BUF 10, 0 plays, 98 yards, 0:14 drive, 13:34 elapsed
|9-R.Lindell kicks 73 yards from BUF 30 to NE -3. 81-B.Johnson to NE 37 for 40 yards (9-R.Lindell).
|New England Patriots at 1:26, (1st play from scrimmage 1:19)
|1-10-NE 37
|(1:19) 28-C.Dillon left guard to NE 37 for no gain (51-T.Spikes; 59-L.Fletcher).
|2-10-NE 37
|(:43) PENALTY on NE-82-D.Graham, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 37 - No Play.*
|2-15-NE 32
|(:24) 28-C.Dillon left guard to NE 36 for 4 yards (94-A.Schobel, 96-J.Posey).
|End of quarter - 1:57 pm
|Score
|Time
|First Downs
|Efficiences
|Quarter Summary
|Poss
|R
|P
|X
|T
|3Down
|4Down
|New England Patriots
|10
|10:54
|2
|4
|2
|8
|3/4
|0/0
|Buffalo Bills
|10
|4:06
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium
|2nd Quarter
|New England Patriots continued.
|3-11-NE 36
|(15:00) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten to NE 46 for 10 yards (37-J.Greer). Caught along right sideline at NE 46. Measurement = fourth down.
|4-1-NE 46
|(14:09) 8-Jo.Miller punts 54 yards to end zone, Center-66-L.Paxton, Touchback. Kick into end zone.
|Buffalo Bills at 14:00
|1-10-BUF 20
|(14:00) 20-T.Henry left guard to BUF 23 for 3 yards (37-R.Harrison).
|2-7-BUF 23
|(13:22) (Shotgun) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 83-L.Evans to BUF 29 for 6 yards (59-R.Colvin). Caught in left flat at BUF 29.
|3-1-BUF 29
|(12:41) 20-T.Henry right tackle to BUF 30 for 1 yard (93-R.Seymour).
|R3
|1-10-BUF 30
|(11:54) 20-T.Henry up the middle to BUF 35 for 5 yards (54-T.Bruschi, 97-J.Green).
|2-5-BUF 35
|(11:15) 20-T.Henry right tackle to BUF 44 for 9 yards (37-R.Harrison).
|R4
|1-10-BUF 44
|(10:36) (No Huddle) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 83-L.Evans to NE 38 for 18 yards (38-T.Poole). Caught over middle at NE 40.
|P5
|1-10-NE 38
|(9:59) (No Huddle) 20-T.Henry right tackle to NE 34 for 4 yards (50-M.Vrabel).
|2-6-NE 34
|(9:27) (No Huddle) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 84-M.Campbell. Underthrown after pressure by T.Bruschi, receiver at NE 36, right side.
|3-6-NE 34
|(9:21) 11-D.Bledsoe sacked at NE 46 for -12 yards (59-R.Colvin). QB tripped before tag-down.
|4-18-NE 46
|(9:08) 8-B.Moorman punts 44 yards to NE 2, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, downed by BUF-37-J.Greer. Ball kept in by K.Thomas.
|New England Patriots at 8:57
|1-10-NE 2
|(8:57) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 81-B.Johnson. Overthrown, receiver at NE 10, left sideline.
|2-10-NE 2
|(8:51) 28-C.Dillon right guard to NE 2 for no gain (51-T.Spikes).
|3-10-NE 2
|(8:12) 35-P.Pass up the middle to NE 9 for 7 yards (96-J.Posey).
|4-3-NE 9
|(7:32) 8-Jo.Miller punts 46 yards to BUF 45, Center-66-L.Paxton. 22-N.Clements to NE 46 for 9 yards (53-L.Izzo).
|Buffalo Bills at 7:19
|1-10-NE 46
|(7:19) 11-D.Bledsoe pass intended for 80-E.Moulds INTERCEPTED by 38-T.Poole at NE 30. 38-T.Poole to BUF 49 for 21 yards (75-J.Jennings). Coverage on left side.
|New England Patriots at 7:10
|1-10-BUF 49
|(7:10) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten to BUF 6 for 43 yards (24-T.McGee). Caught over middle at BUF 12.
|P9
|1-6-BUF 6
|(6:23) 28-C.Dillon right guard to BUF 2 for 4 yards (51-T.Spikes; 43-I.Reese).
|2-2-BUF 2
|(5:47) 28-C.Dillon right guard to BUF 3 for -1 yards (90-C.Kelsay). FUMBLES (90-C.Kelsay), RECOVERED by BUF-90-C.Kelsay at BUF 4.
|Buffalo Bills at 5:37
|1-10-BUF 4
|(5:37) 20-T.Henry up the middle to BUF 17 for 13 yards (26-E.Wilson).
|R6
|1-10-BUF 17
|(5:02) 20-T.Henry right tackle to BUF 23 for 6 yards (98-K.Traylor, 55-W.McGinest).
|2-4-BUF 23
|(4:17) 20-T.Henry left guard to BUF 25 for 2 yards (93-R.Seymour; 98-K.Traylor).
|3-2-BUF 25
|(3:38) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 82-J.Reed. Pass through receiver's hands at BUF 34, left side.
|4-2-BUF 25
|(3:33) (Punt formation) 8-B.Moorman Aborted. 54-J.Dorenbos FUMBLES at BUF 25, touched at BUF 10, recovered by BUF-8-B.Moorman at BUF 10. 8-B.Moorman to NE 41 for 49 yards (35-P.Pass). High snap dropped by B.Moorman before running upfield. B.Moorman credited with 34 rushing yds. (from line of scrimmage).
|R7
|1-10-NE 41
|(2:53) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 80-E.Moulds for 41 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Caught in front left corner of end zone. Play Challenged by NE and Upheld. (Timeout #1 by NE at 02:43.)
|P8
|9-R.Lindell extra point is GOOD, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, Holder-8-B.Moorman.
|NE 10 BUF 17, 6 plays, 96 yards, 2:54 drive, 12:17 elapsed
|9-R.Lindell kicks 53 yards from BUF 30 to NE 17. 81-B.Johnson to NE 39 for 22 yards (55-A.Crowell).
|New England Patriots at 2:43, (1st play from scrimmage 2:37)
|1-10-NE 39
|(2:37) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten. Overthrown, receiver at BUF 42, over middle.
|2-10-NE 39
|(2:31) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten to BUF 43 for 18 yards (24-T.McGee). Caught over middle at BUF 43.
|P10
|1-10-BUF 43
|(2:04) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to BUF 32 for 11 yards (24-T.McGee). Caught over middle at BUF 32. Play Challenged by BUF and Upheld. (Timeout #1 by BUF.)
|P11
|Two-Minute Warning
|1-10-BUF 32
|(1:57) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten (24-T.McGee). Receiver and coverage in rear right corner of end zone.
|2-10-BUF 32
|(1:50) 28-C.Dillon right guard to BUF 30 for 2 yards (59-L.Fletcher, 90-C.Kelsay).
|Timeout #2 by BUF at 01:38.
|3-8-BUF 30
|(1:38) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Caught at BUF 10, left side.
|P12
|4-A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
|NE 17 BUF 17, 6 plays, 61 yards, 1:15 drive, 13:32 elapsed
|4-A.Vinatieri kicks 55 yards from NE 30 to BUF 15, out of bounds.
|Buffalo Bills at 1:28
|1-10-BUF 40
|(1:28) (Shotgun) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 80-E.Moulds to BUF 43 for 3 yards (38-T.Poole). Caught along right sideline at BUF 43.
|2-7-BUF 43
|(1:07) (No Huddle, Shotgun) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 80-E.Moulds. Dropped, receiver over middle at 50.
|3-7-BUF 43
|(1:02) (Shotgun) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 81-B.Shaw. Overthrown, receiver over middle at NE 44.
|4-7-BUF 43
|(:56)* (Punt formation) PENALTY on BUF-80-E.Moulds, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, 15 yards, enforced at BUF 43 - No Play.
|4-22-BUF 28
|(:56) 8-B.Moorman punts 29 yards to NE 43, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, out of bounds.
|PENALTY on NE-42-D.Reid, Face Mask (5 Yards), 5 yards, enforced at BUF 28 - No Play.
|4-17-BUF 33
|(:49) 8-B.Moorman punts 45 yards to NE 22, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, downed by BUF-57-J.Stamer.
|PENALTY on NE-48-T.Banta-Cain, Personal Foul, 11 yards, enforced at NE 22.*
|New England Patriots at 0:36
|1-10-NE 11
|(:36) 12-T.Brady kneels to NE 10 for -1 yards.
|End of half - 2:49 pm
|Score
|Time
|First Downs
|Efficiences
|Quarter Summary
|Poss
|R
|P
|X
|T
|3Down
|4Down
|New England Patriots
|17
|6:02
|0
|4
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|Buffalo Bills
|17
|8:58
|4
|2
|0
|6
|1/4
|1/1
|New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium
|3rd Quarter
|BUF elects to Receive, and NE elects to defend the East goal.
|4-A.Vinatieri kicks 63 yards from NE 30 to BUF 7. 24-T.McGee pushed ob at BUF 41 for 34 yards (4-A.Vinatieri). P.Pass injured on play, walks off.
|Buffalo Bills at 15:00, (1st play from scrimmage 14:53)
|1-10-BUF 41
|(14:53) 20-T.Henry up the middle to BUF 43 for 2 yards (50-M.Vrabel).
|2-8-BUF 43
|(14:21) 20-T.Henry left tackle to NE 46 for 11 yards (52-T.Johnson).
|R9
|1-10-NE 46
|(13:44) 20-T.Henry left tackle to NE 43 for 3 yards (52-T.Johnson, 54-T.Bruschi).
|2-7-NE 43
|(13:06) 82-J.Reed left end pushed ob at NE 37 for 6 yards (50-M.Vrabel). Reverse, handoff from T.Henry.
|3-1-NE 37
|(12:36) 31-D.Shelton up the middle to NE 35 for 2 yards (50-M.Vrabel).
|PENALTY on BUF, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NE 37 - No Play.
|3-11-NE 47
|(12:11) 11-D.Bledsoe sacked at BUF 46 for -7 yards (50-M.Vrabel).
|PENALTY on BUF-82-J.Reed, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 47 - No Play.
|3-16-BUF 48
|(11:51)* PENALTY on BUF-84-M.Campbell, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 48 - No Play.
|3-21-BUF 43
|(11:35) 20-T.Henry up the middle to BUF 45 for 2 yards (54-T.Bruschi).
|4-19-BUF 45
|(10:59) 8-B.Moorman punts 47 yards to NE 8, Center-54-J.Dorenbos. 38-T.Poole MUFFS catch, ball out of bounds at NE 3. Punt credited as 52 yds. (point where ball bounced out of bounds).
|New England Patriots at 10:51
|1-10-NE 3
|(10:51) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to NE 1 for -2 yards (93-P.Williams).
|2-12-NE 1
|(10:10) 12-T.Brady pass to 82-D.Graham to NE 34 for 33 yards (27-C.Wire). Caught at NE 27, left side.
|P13
|1-10-NE 34
|(9:17) 28-C.Dillon right tackle to BUF 47 for 19 yards (24-T.McGee, 43-I.Reese).
|R14
|1-10-BUF 47
|(8:35) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten to BUF 35 for 12 yards (24-T.McGee). Flat pass right, caught at BUF 45.
|P15
|1-10-BUF 35
|(7:59) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to BUF 33 for 2 yards (59-L.Fletcher).
|2-8-BUF 33
|(7:23) PENALTY on NE-82-D.Graham, False Start, 6 yards, enforced at BUF 33 - No Play.
|2-14-BUF 39
|(7:04) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens (22-N.Clements). Receiver and coverage over middle at BUF 27. Pressure on QB: T.Spikes.
|3-14-BUF 39
|(6:57) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 81-B.Johnson (24-T.McGee). Receiver and coverage at BUF 26, right sideline.
|4-14-BUF 39
|(6:51) 8-Jo.Miller punts 37 yards to BUF 2, Center-66-L.Paxton, downed by NE-51-D.Davis.
|Buffalo Bills at 6:41
|1-10-BUF 2
|(6:41) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 83-L.Evans to BUF 16 for 14 yards (52-T.Johnson). Caught in right flat at BUF 15.
|P10
|1-10-BUF 16
|(6:04) 20-T.Henry left tackle to BUF 20 for 4 yards (26-E.Wilson).
|2-6-BUF 20
|(5:30) PENALTY on BUF-75-J.Jennings, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 20 - No Play.
|2-11-BUF 15
|(5:15) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 80-E.Moulds to BUF 21 for 6 yards (50-M.Vrabel). Caught over middle at BUF 21. J.Jennings injured on play, assisted off.
|3-5-BUF 21
|(4:47) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 80-E.Moulds. Off receiver's hands at BUF 33, right side.
|PENALTY on NE-24-T.Law, Illegal Contact, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 21 - No Play.*
|X11
|1-10-BUF 26
|(4:40) 20-T.Henry right guard to BUF 32 for 6 yards (52-T.Johnson, 37-R.Harrison).
|2-4-BUF 32
|(4:06) 20-T.Henry right guard to BUF 39 for 7 yards (98-K.Traylor).
|R12
|1-10-BUF 39
|(3:26) 20-T.Henry right tackle to BUF 43 for 4 yards (26-E.Wilson).
|2-6-BUF 43
|(2:48) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 88-R.Neufeld. Overthrown, receiver over middle at NE 40. R.Neufeld injured on play, assisted off.
|3-6-BUF 43
|(2:42) (Shotgun) 11-D.Bledsoe sacked at BUF 37 for -6 yards (95-R.Phifer).
|4-12-BUF 37
|(2:24) 8-B.Moorman punts 63 yards to end zone, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|New England Patriots at 2:14
|1-10-NE 20
|(2:14) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens. Overthrown, receiver at NE 38, left side.
|2-10-NE 20
|(2:08) 28-C.Dillon right tackle to NE 25 for 5 yards (51-T.Spikes, 59-L.Fletcher).
|3-5-NE 25
|(1:31) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to NE 39 for 14 yards (43-I.Reese). Caught along right sideline at NE 39.
|P16
|1-10-NE 39
|(:49) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to BUF 44 for 17 yards (59-L.Fletcher). Caught at BUF 47, left side.
|P17
|1-10-BUF 44
|(:08) 28-C.Dillon right end to BUF 33 for 11 yards (24-T.McGee).
|R18
|End of quarter - 3:39 pm
|Score
|Time
|First Downs
|Efficiences
|Quarter Summary
|Poss
|R
|P
|X
|T
|3Down
|4Down
|New England Patriots
|17
|6:24
|2
|4
|0
|6
|1/2
|0/0
|Buffalo Bills
|17
|8:36
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium
|4th Quarter
|New E