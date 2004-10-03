Patriots at Bills Gamebook Page 7

BUF elects to Receive, and NE elects to defend the East goal.

4-A.Vinatieri kicks 63 yards from NE 30 to BUF 7. 24-T.McGee pushed ob at BUF 41 for 34 yards (4-A.Vinatieri). P.Pass injured on play, walks off.

Buffalo Bills at 15:00, (1st play from scrimmage 14:53)

1-10-BUF 41 (14:53) 20-T.Henry up the middle to BUF 43 for 2 yards (50-M.Vrabel).

2-8-BUF 43 (14:21) 20-T.Henry left tackle to NE 46 for 11 yards (52-T.Johnson). R9

1-10-NE 46 (13:44) 20-T.Henry left tackle to NE 43 for 3 yards (52-T.Johnson, 54-T.Bruschi).

2-7-NE 43 (13:06) 82-J.Reed left end pushed ob at NE 37 for 6 yards (50-M.Vrabel). Reverse, handoff from T.Henry.

3-1-NE 37 (12:36) 31-D.Shelton up the middle to NE 35 for 2 yards (50-M.Vrabel).

PENALTY on BUF, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NE 37 - No Play.

3-11-NE 47 (12:11) 11-D.Bledsoe sacked at BUF 46 for -7 yards (50-M.Vrabel).

PENALTY on BUF-82-J.Reed, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 47 - No Play.

3-16-BUF 48 (11:51)* PENALTY on BUF-84-M.Campbell, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 48 - No Play.

3-21-BUF 43 (11:35) 20-T.Henry up the middle to BUF 45 for 2 yards (54-T.Bruschi).

4-19-BUF 45 (10:59) 8-B.Moorman punts 47 yards to NE 8, Center-54-J.Dorenbos. 38-T.Poole MUFFS catch, ball out of bounds at NE 3. Punt credited as 52 yds. (point where ball bounced out of bounds).

New England Patriots at 10:51

1-10-NE 3 (10:51) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to NE 1 for -2 yards (93-P.Williams).

2-12-NE 1 (10:10) 12-T.Brady pass to 82-D.Graham to NE 34 for 33 yards (27-C.Wire). Caught at NE 27, left side. P13

1-10-NE 34 (9:17) 28-C.Dillon right tackle to BUF 47 for 19 yards (24-T.McGee, 43-I.Reese). R14

1-10-BUF 47 (8:35) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten to BUF 35 for 12 yards (24-T.McGee). Flat pass right, caught at BUF 45. P15

1-10-BUF 35 (7:59) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to BUF 33 for 2 yards (59-L.Fletcher).

2-8-BUF 33 (7:23) PENALTY on NE-82-D.Graham, False Start, 6 yards, enforced at BUF 33 - No Play.

2-14-BUF 39 (7:04) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens (22-N.Clements). Receiver and coverage over middle at BUF 27. Pressure on QB: T.Spikes.

3-14-BUF 39 (6:57) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 81-B.Johnson (24-T.McGee). Receiver and coverage at BUF 26, right sideline.

4-14-BUF 39 (6:51) 8-Jo.Miller punts 37 yards to BUF 2, Center-66-L.Paxton, downed by NE-51-D.Davis.

Buffalo Bills at 6:41

1-10-BUF 2 (6:41) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 83-L.Evans to BUF 16 for 14 yards (52-T.Johnson). Caught in right flat at BUF 15. P10

1-10-BUF 16 (6:04) 20-T.Henry left tackle to BUF 20 for 4 yards (26-E.Wilson).

2-6-BUF 20 (5:30) PENALTY on BUF-75-J.Jennings, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 20 - No Play.

2-11-BUF 15 (5:15) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 80-E.Moulds to BUF 21 for 6 yards (50-M.Vrabel). Caught over middle at BUF 21. J.Jennings injured on play, assisted off.

3-5-BUF 21 (4:47) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 80-E.Moulds. Off receiver's hands at BUF 33, right side.

PENALTY on NE-24-T.Law, Illegal Contact, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 21 - No Play.* X11

1-10-BUF 26 (4:40) 20-T.Henry right guard to BUF 32 for 6 yards (52-T.Johnson, 37-R.Harrison).

2-4-BUF 32 (4:06) 20-T.Henry right guard to BUF 39 for 7 yards (98-K.Traylor). R12

1-10-BUF 39 (3:26) 20-T.Henry right tackle to BUF 43 for 4 yards (26-E.Wilson).

2-6-BUF 43 (2:48) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 88-R.Neufeld. Overthrown, receiver over middle at NE 40. R.Neufeld injured on play, assisted off.

3-6-BUF 43 (2:42) (Shotgun) 11-D.Bledsoe sacked at BUF 37 for -6 yards (95-R.Phifer).

4-12-BUF 37 (2:24) 8-B.Moorman punts 63 yards to end zone, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, Touchback. Kick through end zone.

New England Patriots at 2:14

1-10-NE 20 (2:14) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens. Overthrown, receiver at NE 38, left side.

2-10-NE 20 (2:08) 28-C.Dillon right tackle to NE 25 for 5 yards (51-T.Spikes, 59-L.Fletcher).

3-5-NE 25 (1:31) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to NE 39 for 14 yards (43-I.Reese). Caught along right sideline at NE 39. P16

1-10-NE 39 (:49) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to BUF 44 for 17 yards (59-L.Fletcher). Caught at BUF 47, left side. P17

1-10-BUF 44 (:08) 28-C.Dillon right end to BUF 33 for 11 yards (24-T.McGee). R18