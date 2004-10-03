Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Jan 04 - 02:00 PM | Sun Jan 07 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 1/4: Jets Preview, Bills Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

One-on-One with Matthew Slater | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

Patriots at Bills Gamebook Page 7

Patriots at Bills GameBook: Page 1 - Page 2 - Page 3 - Page 4 - Page 5 - Page 6 - Page 7

Oct 03, 2004 at 05:00 PM

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium
1st Quarter
NE wins toss, elects to Receive, and BUF elects to defend the West goal.
9-R.Lindell kicks 67 yards from BUF 30 to NE 3. 81-B.Johnson to NE 23 for 20 yards (53-M.Haggan).
New England Patriots at 15:00, (1st play from scrimmage 14:55)
1-10-NE 23 (14:55) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 28-C.Dillon. Overthrown, receiver over middle at NE 27.
PENALTY on BUF-59-L.Fletcher, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at NE 23. X1
1-10-NE 38 (14:50) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens ran ob at NE 45 for 7 yards.
PENALTY on BUF-95-S.Adams, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at NE 38 - No Play.
1-5-NE 43 (14:26) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 82-D.Graham (23-T.Vincent). Receiver and coverage over middle at BUF 34.
2-5-NE 43 (14:19) 12-T.Brady pass to 28-C.Dillon pushed ob at NE 47 for 4 yards (43-I.Reese). Caught along right sideline at NE 46.
3-1-NE 47 (13:59) 28-C.Dillon left guard to NE 49 for 2 yards (51-T.Spikes, 43-I.Reese). R2
1-10-NE 49 (13:22) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 80-T.Brown (96-J.Posey). Pass batted at line.
PENALTY on NE-86-D.Patten, Illegal Motion, 5 yards, enforced at NE 49 - No Play.
1-15-NE 44 (13:21) 12-T.Brady pass to 80-T.Brown to NE 45 for 1 yard (27-C.Wire). Screen pass right, caught at NE 43.
PENALTY on NE-68-T.Ashworth, Chop Block, 15 yards, enforced at NE 44 - No Play.
1-30-NE 29 (12:57) 28-C.Dillon left tackle to NE 35 for 6 yards (22-N.Clements).
PENALTY on NE-12-T.Brady, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 29 - No Play.
1-35-NE 24 (12:34) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to BUF 32 for 44 yards (27-C.Wire). Caught over middle at BUF 35. P3
1-10-BUF 32 (12:04) (No Huddle) 12-T.Brady up the middle to BUF 29 for 3 yards (51-T.Spikes).
2-7-BUF 29 (11:28) 28-C.Dillon right guard to BUF 32 for -3 yards (96-J.Posey, 51-T.Spikes).
3-10-BUF 32 (10:48) 12-T.Brady pass to 81-B.Johnson pushed ob at BUF 15 for 17 yards (23-T.Vincent). Caught along right sideline at BUF 15. T.Vincent injured on play, assisted off. P4
1-10-BUF 15 (10:17) 28-C.Dillon up the middle for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN. R5
4-A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
NE 7 BUF 0, 9 plays, 77 yards, 2 penalties, 4:49 drive, 4:49 elapsed
4-A.Vinatieri kicks 72 yards from NE 30 to BUF -2. 24-T.McGee to BUF 19 for 21 yards (53-L.Izzo).
Buffalo Bills at 10:11, (1st play from scrimmage 10:06)
1-10-BUF 19 (10:06) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 83-L.Evans to NE 26 for 55 yards (48-T.Banta-Cain). Caught at NE 41, left side. Referee J.Grier injured, goes to sideline. P1
1-10-NE 26 (9:23) 20-T.Henry right guard to NE 23 for 3 yards (50-M.Vrabel).
2-7-NE 23 (8:43) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 80-E.Moulds to NE 12 for 11 yards (26-E.Wilson, 37-R.Harrison). Caught at NE 12, left side. P2
1-10-NE 12 (8:04) 20-T.Henry right tackle to NE 9 for 3 yards (94-T.Warren, 54-T.Bruschi). M.Campbell injured on play, assisted off. W.McGinest also injured, walks off.
2-7-NE 9 (7:27) 20-T.Henry up the middle to NE 10 for -1 yards (94-T.Warren, 59-R.Colvin).
3-8-NE 10 (6:43)* PENALTY on BUF-72-L.Smith, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 10 - No Play.
3-13-NE 15 (6:26) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 82-J.Reed. Overthrown, receiver at goal line, left side.
4-13-NE 15 (6:22) 9-R.Lindell 33 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, Holder-8-B.Moorman.
NE 7 BUF 3, 7 plays, 66 yards, 3:52 drive, 8:41 elapsed
9-R.Lindell kicks 64 yards from BUF 30 to NE 6. 81-B.Johnson to NE 20 for 14 yards (57-J.Stamer, 24-T.McGee).
New England Patriots at 6:19, (1st play from scrimmage 6:12)
1-10-NE 20 (6:12) 12-T.Brady pass to 28-C.Dillon pushed ob at NE 33 for 13 yards (59-L.Fletcher). Dump pass left, caught at NE 18. P6
1-10-NE 33 (5:48) 28-C.Dillon left guard to NE 40 for 7 yards (51-T.Spikes).
2-3-NE 40 (5:06) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten. Off receiver's hands at BUF 46, right side. Pressure on QB: K.Thomas.
3-3-NE 40 (5:00) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten (24-T.McGee). Receiver and coverage at NE 45, right sideline.
PENALTY on BUF-59-L.Fletcher, Roughing the Passer, 15 yards, enforced at NE 40 - No Play. X7
1-10-BUF 45 (4:56) 12-T.Brady pass to 88-C.Fauria to BUF 38 for 7 yards (22-N.Clements). Caught in left flat at BUF 38.
2-3-BUF 38 (4:18) 35-P.Pass up the middle to BUF 38 for no gain (59-L.Fletcher; 27-C.Wire).
3-3-BUF 38 (3:35) 12-T.Brady pass to 88-C.Fauria to BUF 21 for 17 yards (22-N.Clements). Caught in right flat at BUF 25. P8
1-10-BUF 21 (2:45) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten. Underthrown, receiver at BUF 10, right side. Pressure on QB: T.Spikes.
2-10-BUF 21 (2:40) 12-T.Brady pass intended for 86-D.Patten INTERCEPTED by 24-T.McGee at BUF -8. Touchback. Coverage in rear right corner of end zone.
Penalty on NE-87-D.Givens, Illegal Motion, declined.
Play Challenged by NE and REVERSED. 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten (24-T.McGee). Ball bounced to T.McGee in rear right corner of end zone.
PENALTY on NE-87-D.Givens, Illegal Motion, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 21 - No Play.
2-15-BUF 26 (2:30) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 81-B.Johnson (22-N.Clements, 59-L.Fletcher). Coverage over middle at BUF 10. Tipped by N.Clements before going off hands of L.Fletcher.
3-15-BUF 26 (2:24) 35-P.Pass right guard to BUF 24 for 2 yards (98-R.Edwards; 51-T.Spikes).
4-13-BUF 24 (1:45) 4-A.Vinatieri 42 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
NE 10 BUF 3, 10 plays, 56 yards, 1 penalty, 4:39 drive, 13:20 elapsed
4-A.Vinatieri kicks 68 yards from NE 30 to BUF 2. 24-T.McGee for 98 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Key block: J.Dorenbos.
Buffalo Bills at 1:40
9-R.Lindell extra point is GOOD, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, Holder-8-B.Moorman.
NE 10 BUF 10, 0 plays, 98 yards, 0:14 drive, 13:34 elapsed
9-R.Lindell kicks 73 yards from BUF 30 to NE -3. 81-B.Johnson to NE 37 for 40 yards (9-R.Lindell).
New England Patriots at 1:26, (1st play from scrimmage 1:19)
1-10-NE 37 (1:19) 28-C.Dillon left guard to NE 37 for no gain (51-T.Spikes; 59-L.Fletcher).
2-10-NE 37 (:43) PENALTY on NE-82-D.Graham, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 37 - No Play.*
2-15-NE 32 (:24) 28-C.Dillon left guard to NE 36 for 4 yards (94-A.Schobel, 96-J.Posey).
End of quarter - 1:57 pm
Score Time First Downs Efficiences
Quarter Summary Poss R P X T 3Down 4Down
New England Patriots 10 10:54 2 4 2 8 3/4 0/0
Buffalo Bills 10 4:06 0 2 0 2 0/1 0/0

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium
2nd Quarter
New England Patriots continued.
3-11-NE 36 (15:00) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten to NE 46 for 10 yards (37-J.Greer). Caught along right sideline at NE 46. Measurement = fourth down.
4-1-NE 46 (14:09) 8-Jo.Miller punts 54 yards to end zone, Center-66-L.Paxton, Touchback. Kick into end zone.
Buffalo Bills at 14:00
1-10-BUF 20 (14:00) 20-T.Henry left guard to BUF 23 for 3 yards (37-R.Harrison).
2-7-BUF 23 (13:22) (Shotgun) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 83-L.Evans to BUF 29 for 6 yards (59-R.Colvin). Caught in left flat at BUF 29.
3-1-BUF 29 (12:41) 20-T.Henry right tackle to BUF 30 for 1 yard (93-R.Seymour). R3
1-10-BUF 30 (11:54) 20-T.Henry up the middle to BUF 35 for 5 yards (54-T.Bruschi, 97-J.Green).
2-5-BUF 35 (11:15) 20-T.Henry right tackle to BUF 44 for 9 yards (37-R.Harrison). R4
1-10-BUF 44 (10:36) (No Huddle) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 83-L.Evans to NE 38 for 18 yards (38-T.Poole). Caught over middle at NE 40. P5
1-10-NE 38 (9:59) (No Huddle) 20-T.Henry right tackle to NE 34 for 4 yards (50-M.Vrabel).
2-6-NE 34 (9:27) (No Huddle) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 84-M.Campbell. Underthrown after pressure by T.Bruschi, receiver at NE 36, right side.
3-6-NE 34 (9:21) 11-D.Bledsoe sacked at NE 46 for -12 yards (59-R.Colvin). QB tripped before tag-down.
4-18-NE 46 (9:08) 8-B.Moorman punts 44 yards to NE 2, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, downed by BUF-37-J.Greer. Ball kept in by K.Thomas.
New England Patriots at 8:57
1-10-NE 2 (8:57) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 81-B.Johnson. Overthrown, receiver at NE 10, left sideline.
2-10-NE 2 (8:51) 28-C.Dillon right guard to NE 2 for no gain (51-T.Spikes).
3-10-NE 2 (8:12) 35-P.Pass up the middle to NE 9 for 7 yards (96-J.Posey).
4-3-NE 9 (7:32) 8-Jo.Miller punts 46 yards to BUF 45, Center-66-L.Paxton. 22-N.Clements to NE 46 for 9 yards (53-L.Izzo).
Buffalo Bills at 7:19
1-10-NE 46 (7:19) 11-D.Bledsoe pass intended for 80-E.Moulds INTERCEPTED by 38-T.Poole at NE 30. 38-T.Poole to BUF 49 for 21 yards (75-J.Jennings). Coverage on left side.
New England Patriots at 7:10
1-10-BUF 49 (7:10) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten to BUF 6 for 43 yards (24-T.McGee). Caught over middle at BUF 12. P9
1-6-BUF 6 (6:23) 28-C.Dillon right guard to BUF 2 for 4 yards (51-T.Spikes; 43-I.Reese).
2-2-BUF 2 (5:47) 28-C.Dillon right guard to BUF 3 for -1 yards (90-C.Kelsay). FUMBLES (90-C.Kelsay), RECOVERED by BUF-90-C.Kelsay at BUF 4.
Buffalo Bills at 5:37
1-10-BUF 4 (5:37) 20-T.Henry up the middle to BUF 17 for 13 yards (26-E.Wilson). R6
1-10-BUF 17 (5:02) 20-T.Henry right tackle to BUF 23 for 6 yards (98-K.Traylor, 55-W.McGinest).
2-4-BUF 23 (4:17) 20-T.Henry left guard to BUF 25 for 2 yards (93-R.Seymour; 98-K.Traylor).
3-2-BUF 25 (3:38) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 82-J.Reed. Pass through receiver's hands at BUF 34, left side.
4-2-BUF 25 (3:33) (Punt formation) 8-B.Moorman Aborted. 54-J.Dorenbos FUMBLES at BUF 25, touched at BUF 10, recovered by BUF-8-B.Moorman at BUF 10. 8-B.Moorman to NE 41 for 49 yards (35-P.Pass). High snap dropped by B.Moorman before running upfield. B.Moorman credited with 34 rushing yds. (from line of scrimmage). R7
1-10-NE 41 (2:53) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 80-E.Moulds for 41 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Caught in front left corner of end zone. Play Challenged by NE and Upheld. (Timeout #1 by NE at 02:43.) P8
9-R.Lindell extra point is GOOD, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, Holder-8-B.Moorman.
NE 10 BUF 17, 6 plays, 96 yards, 2:54 drive, 12:17 elapsed
9-R.Lindell kicks 53 yards from BUF 30 to NE 17. 81-B.Johnson to NE 39 for 22 yards (55-A.Crowell).
New England Patriots at 2:43, (1st play from scrimmage 2:37)
1-10-NE 39 (2:37) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten. Overthrown, receiver at BUF 42, over middle.
2-10-NE 39 (2:31) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten to BUF 43 for 18 yards (24-T.McGee). Caught over middle at BUF 43. P10
1-10-BUF 43 (2:04) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to BUF 32 for 11 yards (24-T.McGee). Caught over middle at BUF 32. Play Challenged by BUF and Upheld. (Timeout #1 by BUF.) P11
Two-Minute Warning
1-10-BUF 32 (1:57) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten (24-T.McGee). Receiver and coverage in rear right corner of end zone.
2-10-BUF 32 (1:50) 28-C.Dillon right guard to BUF 30 for 2 yards (59-L.Fletcher, 90-C.Kelsay).
Timeout #2 by BUF at 01:38.
3-8-BUF 30 (1:38) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Caught at BUF 10, left side. P12
4-A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
NE 17 BUF 17, 6 plays, 61 yards, 1:15 drive, 13:32 elapsed
4-A.Vinatieri kicks 55 yards from NE 30 to BUF 15, out of bounds.
Buffalo Bills at 1:28
1-10-BUF 40 (1:28) (Shotgun) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 80-E.Moulds to BUF 43 for 3 yards (38-T.Poole). Caught along right sideline at BUF 43.
2-7-BUF 43 (1:07) (No Huddle, Shotgun) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 80-E.Moulds. Dropped, receiver over middle at 50.
3-7-BUF 43 (1:02) (Shotgun) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 81-B.Shaw. Overthrown, receiver over middle at NE 44.
4-7-BUF 43 (:56)* (Punt formation) PENALTY on BUF-80-E.Moulds, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, 15 yards, enforced at BUF 43 - No Play.
4-22-BUF 28 (:56) 8-B.Moorman punts 29 yards to NE 43, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, out of bounds.
PENALTY on NE-42-D.Reid, Face Mask (5 Yards), 5 yards, enforced at BUF 28 - No Play.
4-17-BUF 33 (:49) 8-B.Moorman punts 45 yards to NE 22, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, downed by BUF-57-J.Stamer.
PENALTY on NE-48-T.Banta-Cain, Personal Foul, 11 yards, enforced at NE 22.*
New England Patriots at 0:36
1-10-NE 11 (:36) 12-T.Brady kneels to NE 10 for -1 yards.
End of half - 2:49 pm
Score Time First Downs Efficiences
Quarter Summary Poss R P X T 3Down 4Down
New England Patriots 17 6:02 0 4 0 4 1/3 0/0
Buffalo Bills 17 8:58 4 2 0 6 1/4 1/1

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium
3rd Quarter
BUF elects to Receive, and NE elects to defend the East goal.
4-A.Vinatieri kicks 63 yards from NE 30 to BUF 7. 24-T.McGee pushed ob at BUF 41 for 34 yards (4-A.Vinatieri). P.Pass injured on play, walks off.
Buffalo Bills at 15:00, (1st play from scrimmage 14:53)
1-10-BUF 41 (14:53) 20-T.Henry up the middle to BUF 43 for 2 yards (50-M.Vrabel).
2-8-BUF 43 (14:21) 20-T.Henry left tackle to NE 46 for 11 yards (52-T.Johnson). R9
1-10-NE 46 (13:44) 20-T.Henry left tackle to NE 43 for 3 yards (52-T.Johnson, 54-T.Bruschi).
2-7-NE 43 (13:06) 82-J.Reed left end pushed ob at NE 37 for 6 yards (50-M.Vrabel). Reverse, handoff from T.Henry.
3-1-NE 37 (12:36) 31-D.Shelton up the middle to NE 35 for 2 yards (50-M.Vrabel).
PENALTY on BUF, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NE 37 - No Play.
3-11-NE 47 (12:11) 11-D.Bledsoe sacked at BUF 46 for -7 yards (50-M.Vrabel).
PENALTY on BUF-82-J.Reed, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 47 - No Play.
3-16-BUF 48 (11:51)* PENALTY on BUF-84-M.Campbell, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 48 - No Play.
3-21-BUF 43 (11:35) 20-T.Henry up the middle to BUF 45 for 2 yards (54-T.Bruschi).
4-19-BUF 45 (10:59) 8-B.Moorman punts 47 yards to NE 8, Center-54-J.Dorenbos. 38-T.Poole MUFFS catch, ball out of bounds at NE 3. Punt credited as 52 yds. (point where ball bounced out of bounds).
New England Patriots at 10:51
1-10-NE 3 (10:51) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to NE 1 for -2 yards (93-P.Williams).
2-12-NE 1 (10:10) 12-T.Brady pass to 82-D.Graham to NE 34 for 33 yards (27-C.Wire). Caught at NE 27, left side. P13
1-10-NE 34 (9:17) 28-C.Dillon right tackle to BUF 47 for 19 yards (24-T.McGee, 43-I.Reese). R14
1-10-BUF 47 (8:35) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten to BUF 35 for 12 yards (24-T.McGee). Flat pass right, caught at BUF 45. P15
1-10-BUF 35 (7:59) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to BUF 33 for 2 yards (59-L.Fletcher).
2-8-BUF 33 (7:23) PENALTY on NE-82-D.Graham, False Start, 6 yards, enforced at BUF 33 - No Play.
2-14-BUF 39 (7:04) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens (22-N.Clements). Receiver and coverage over middle at BUF 27. Pressure on QB: T.Spikes.
3-14-BUF 39 (6:57) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 81-B.Johnson (24-T.McGee). Receiver and coverage at BUF 26, right sideline.
4-14-BUF 39 (6:51) 8-Jo.Miller punts 37 yards to BUF 2, Center-66-L.Paxton, downed by NE-51-D.Davis.
Buffalo Bills at 6:41
1-10-BUF 2 (6:41) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 83-L.Evans to BUF 16 for 14 yards (52-T.Johnson). Caught in right flat at BUF 15. P10
1-10-BUF 16 (6:04) 20-T.Henry left tackle to BUF 20 for 4 yards (26-E.Wilson).
2-6-BUF 20 (5:30) PENALTY on BUF-75-J.Jennings, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 20 - No Play.
2-11-BUF 15 (5:15) 11-D.Bledsoe pass to 80-E.Moulds to BUF 21 for 6 yards (50-M.Vrabel). Caught over middle at BUF 21. J.Jennings injured on play, assisted off.
3-5-BUF 21 (4:47) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 80-E.Moulds. Off receiver's hands at BUF 33, right side.
PENALTY on NE-24-T.Law, Illegal Contact, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 21 - No Play.* X11
1-10-BUF 26 (4:40) 20-T.Henry right guard to BUF 32 for 6 yards (52-T.Johnson, 37-R.Harrison).
2-4-BUF 32 (4:06) 20-T.Henry right guard to BUF 39 for 7 yards (98-K.Traylor). R12
1-10-BUF 39 (3:26) 20-T.Henry right tackle to BUF 43 for 4 yards (26-E.Wilson).
2-6-BUF 43 (2:48) 11-D.Bledsoe pass incomplete to 88-R.Neufeld. Overthrown, receiver over middle at NE 40. R.Neufeld injured on play, assisted off.
3-6-BUF 43 (2:42) (Shotgun) 11-D.Bledsoe sacked at BUF 37 for -6 yards (95-R.Phifer).
4-12-BUF 37 (2:24) 8-B.Moorman punts 63 yards to end zone, Center-54-J.Dorenbos, Touchback. Kick through end zone.
New England Patriots at 2:14
1-10-NE 20 (2:14) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens. Overthrown, receiver at NE 38, left side.
2-10-NE 20 (2:08) 28-C.Dillon right tackle to NE 25 for 5 yards (51-T.Spikes, 59-L.Fletcher).
3-5-NE 25 (1:31) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to NE 39 for 14 yards (43-I.Reese). Caught along right sideline at NE 39. P16
1-10-NE 39 (:49) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to BUF 44 for 17 yards (59-L.Fletcher). Caught at BUF 47, left side. P17
1-10-BUF 44 (:08) 28-C.Dillon right end to BUF 33 for 11 yards (24-T.McGee). R18
End of quarter - 3:39 pm
Score Time First Downs Efficiences
Quarter Summary Poss R P X T 3Down 4Down
New England Patriots 17 6:24 2 4 0 6 1/2 0/0
Buffalo Bills 17 8:36 2 1 1 4 0/2 0/0

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium
4th Quarter
New E

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Patriots honor Tim Fowler as 2023 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Two Players, List 12 as Questionable for Sunday's Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/5

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Player Poll: Who will win the CFB Playoff?

We polled the Patriots players this week on who will win the College Football Playoff between the Michigan and Washington.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

On the season finale of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we look to the future to identify which players New England should prioritize for 2024.  Plus, follow Jeremiah Pharms' AMAZING journey to the NFL, and we spotlight the ferocious Jets pass rush on The Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview and Bills Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills and preview the final game of the season against the New York Jets.

Patriots Fan of the Year Robert Fowler Surprised with a Visit from Robert Kraft and Matthew Slater

Watch as 2023 Patriots Fan of the Year Tim Fowler is surprised with the honor with a visit from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater.

Matthew Slater 1/5: "It's been business as usual" 

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, January 5, 2024.

How Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Made the Transition from the USFL to the NFL | The Journey

Follow along on Patriots defensive lineman, Jeremiah Pharms' football career that took him from Sacramento City College to the United States Football League and to the National Football League. Pharms shares how his family has impacted his football career as he reveals his motivating factors prior to joining the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising