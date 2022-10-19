Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Replay Wed Oct 19 | 03:15 PM - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Win over Browns

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 at Cleveland Browns

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe on WEEI 10/17: "It was a really great day for us as an offense"

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

Bill Belichick 10/17: "It's a marathon and we're in the first mile"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

6 Keys from Patriots win over Browns

Patriots vs. Browns Highlights | NFL Week 6

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Winning games in this league is about having good players"

Game Notes: Stevenson scores two touchdowns for second straight year against Cleveland

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

The Patriots quarterback could make his third career start on Monday night vs. the Bears.

Oct 19, 2022 at 03:29 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

bailey-zappe-2-adler-wm
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Another week, another uncertain quarterback situation for the Patriots as they prepare for their first primetime matchup at home against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

With an extra day to prepare for the Bears, the Patriots won't hit the practice field for the first time this week until Thursday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, while the first injury report of the week will wait until Thursday evening since the game is on Monday night.

"We're not practicing today. We're going to get a jump on the Bears on some meetings and film work and things like that. Then we'll practice tomorrow, so we'll give you the injury report tomorrow, let you know how things are then, but really there's nothing to talk about today," head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Wednesday morning.

After landing on the injury report as limited throughout the week due to his high-ankle sprain, second-year QB Mac Jones made the trip to Cleveland but was inactive for the third-straight game. Although there are rumblings that Jones is close to returning, rookie Bailey Zappe has also improved each week and was excellent in a 38-15 win over the Browns in Week 6.

The buzz about Zappe potentially supplanting Jones as the starter is coming from external sources, but it's impossible to deny how well Zappe played in Cleveland.

Although Jones's status is still unknown, the fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky is sticking to the same routine he has relied on all season regardless of his place on the depth chart.

"As far as preparation, nothing is going to change. I'm going to keep doing the same thing I've been doing over the last seven weeks now," Zappe said on Wednesday. "We get an extra day to get onto the Bears, just this week working on some things we saw on the film fundamentals-wise at practice, but other than that, nothing is going to change at all."

With the door opening for Zappe due to Jones's injury, the Pats first-year quarterback is focused on taking advantage of an opportunity to showcase his talents to the team and the NFL.

"That's 100 percent my goal, and that's very important because you don't know when that next opportunity is going to come. Once you get that opportunity, you have to take advantage of it and hope to get another one," Zappe said.

The two biggest areas of growth that have allowed Zappe to succeed as a pro are his improved comfortability with operating under center and trust in his receivers.

In both college and high school, Zappe was in offensive systems where the quarterback was primarily in the shotgun. But in his 173 offensive snaps this season, the rookie has been under center on 48.8% of his plays and 21% of his throws. In comparison, Jones was only under center on 28.1% of his offensive plays in the first three weeks. Zappe is also attempting significantly more play-action passes (31.6%) compared to Mac (10.8%).

With Zappe taking snaps from under center, he leads all quarterbacks by averaging over 15 yards per play-action pass attempt, as those play fakes have been highly successful.

"I've definitely learned a lot in that aspect. That's something that I never really did in college or high school, so when I came here, it was a little bit of a new world for me," Zappe said of playing under center. "Getting with the centers before and after practice, working with the running backs before and after practice, getting that extra work in outside of how many hours we have practice-wise. I think it's just taking it day by day, every day. Getting better, getting more comfortable, understanding the plays, and understanding the concepts."

Along with learning how to take snaps from under center effectively, Zappe is beginning to trust his receivers to make plays downfield. Although he's still near the bottom of the league in air yards and deep pass attempts, Zappe connected on both passes of 20-plus yards on Sunday.

One of those completions was a 29-yard jump ball to wide receiver DeVante Parker on third-and-long, which was a good indication that Zappe's trust in his teammates is growing.

"I think that just goes into the receivers we have on this team, giving those guys a chance. If you give those guys a chance, it's more than likely that they will come down with the ball. With everybody we have in the receiving core, we have great confidence in every one of those guys. That throw to DP [DeVante Parker], that was one of those that I'm going to throw it up there and let him do what he does," Zappe told Patriots.com.

Zappe's priority is preparing for the Bears, but he did take a minute to reflect on his football journey from Houston Baptist, to Western Kentucky, to quarterback for the Patriots.

"I had a little confidence that I'd be able to make it in myself. For me, it's still surreal to be in this position, to be in the NFL, to be a quarterback in the NFL. I don't think it will ever come to me that I'm playing in the NFL. I think I'll still always take advantage of every day and keep living this dream that I had since I was five."

Although his opportunity could end with Jones nearing a return, Zappe is certainly making the most of his time as the Patriots starting quarterback.

Related Content

news

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

After rostering a fullback for over two decades, the Patriots are moving in a different direction this season.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

In this week's mailbag, Patriots fans are wondering about the quarterback situation, personnel usage and the return of the throwback uniforms.

news

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe's strong play may give Bill Belichick a choice to make when Mac Jones is ready to return.

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

The Patriots rookie quarterback's decision-making and processing speed impress once again.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

The Patriots cruised to a win in Cleveland to even their record at 3-3.

news

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

The New England coached earned his 324th win as a head coach against the Browns on Sunday, tying George Halas for the second-most wins in NFL history.

news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones, RB Damien Harris Inactive vs. Browns

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will start for the Patriots on Sunday.

news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, QB Garrett Gilbert From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Humphrey gets the call with wide receiver Nelson Agholor ruled out.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 6 vs. Browns

The New England Patriots (+2.5) will travel to Cleveland this week to try to start their first winning streak of the season.

news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones, WR Nelson Agholor to Out For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

The Patriots will be down a starting cornerback on Sunday.

news

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

The Pats quarterback practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots roll strikes for sickle cell with McCourty Twins at 'McCourty Bowl'

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 10/19

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/19

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise 10/19: "It's just awesome playing Monday night, so I'm looking forward to it"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

David Andrews on playing the Bears 10/19: "They can do a lot of things"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Devin McCourty on the Monday night game 10/19: "Playing prime time is always fun"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Win over Browns

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the Patriots offense and defense in their week six win against the Cleveland Browns.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising