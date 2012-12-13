Patriots celebrate Mentoring, Exercise and Healthy Eating Volunteerism

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation continued the ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative with special weekly focuses on "Mentoring Volunteerism" (Nov. 25 - Dec. 1) and "Exercise and Healthy Eating Volunteerism" (Dec. 2 - 8).

The Foundation teamed with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass/Metrowest, Inc., Family Service, Inc., Latino STEM Alliance, Old Colony YMCA – Big Sister Big Brother, Partners for Youth with Disabilities, Raw Art Works and Springfield School Volunteers, Inc. for the week of Nov. 25. On Nov. 27, Patriot Devin McCourty and former Patriot Sterling Moore participated in interactive games with students and mentors from Old Colony YMCA Big Sister Big Brother programs.

During the week of Dec 2, the Foundation teamed with the American Heart Association, Fuel Up to PLAY 60, InnerCity Weightlifting and Rockwell Elementary School. Patriots Ron Brace, Stephen Gostkowski, Zoltan Mesko and Matthew Slater visited Rockwell Elementary School in Bristol, R.I. on Dec. 4 in support of the Patriots and NFL PLAY 60 campaign. On behalf of the New England Patriots and NFL, they presented the school with a $10,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant for health and wellness programming or equipment. In addition, they joined students for an 'ultimate gym class' with Patriots players leading stations including relay races, jump rope and arm exercises.