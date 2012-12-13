Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 28 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 30 - 10:40 AM

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Belestrator: Previewing the Jets Pass Rush

Bill Belichick Confirms QB Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots vs. Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Hunter Henry 10/27: "I think we are always anxious to get back out there"

Davon Godchaux 10/27: "It's going to be very important for us to start fast"

Matthew Judon on facing the Jets 10/27: "We just have to go out there, and just play sound defense"

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Devin McCourty

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Mac will be our quarterback"

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

Press Pass: Turning the Page to the Jets

Mac Jones 10/26: "Big week for the entire team"

Patriots celebrate Mentoring, Exercise and Healthy Eating Volunteerism

The New England Patriots and NEPCF celebrate "Mentoring Volunteerism" and "Exercise and Healthy Eating Volunteerism" as part of the ongoing initiative to honor deserving volunteers.

Dec 12, 2012 at 11:48 PM
Sarah Leong-Oliver
500x305-20121213-cv-article.jpg

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation continued the ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative with special weekly focuses on "Mentoring Volunteerism" (Nov. 25 - Dec. 1) and "Exercise and Healthy Eating Volunteerism" (Dec. 2 - 8).

The Foundation teamed with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass/Metrowest, Inc., Family Service, Inc., Latino STEM Alliance, Old Colony YMCA – Big Sister Big Brother, Partners for Youth with Disabilities, Raw Art Works and Springfield School Volunteers, Inc. for the week of Nov. 25. On Nov. 27, Patriot Devin McCourty and former Patriot Sterling Moore participated in interactive games with students and mentors from Old Colony YMCA Big Sister Big Brother programs.

During the week of Dec 2, the Foundation teamed with the American Heart Association, Fuel Up to PLAY 60, InnerCity Weightlifting and Rockwell Elementary School. Patriots Ron Brace, Stephen Gostkowski, Zoltan Mesko and Matthew Slater visited Rockwell Elementary School in Bristol, R.I. on Dec. 4 in support of the Patriots and NFL PLAY 60 campaign. On behalf of the New England Patriots and NFL, they presented the school with a $10,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant for health and wellness programming or equipment. In addition, they joined students for an 'ultimate gym class' with Patriots players leading stations including relay races, jump rope and arm exercises.

With this special focus on volunteerism, The Kraft family and the Foundation will highlight volunteerism by teaming with numerous nonprofits, educating fans about the need for volunteering, highlight deserving volunteers in the region and inspiring Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers. For more information, to pledge volunteer hours, nominate a "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week," to submit photos of volunteer work or to participate in an upcoming collection drive visit www.patriots.com/community/volunteerism.html.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews, DL Christian Barmore Ruled Out vs. Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Bill Belichick Confirms QB Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots vs. Jets

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Friday, October 28, 2022.

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater, and he talks about how the team is moving forward after their loss on Monday night. Slater also speaks to his role in the Patriots Halloween Party for children battling cancer.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault breakdown the loss ​against Chicago and preview the matchup with the Jets. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Devin McCourty.

Hunter Henry 10/27: "I think we are always anxious to get back out there"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Matthew Judon on facing the Jets 10/27: "We just have to go out there, and just play sound defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising