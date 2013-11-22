Patriots Charitable Foundation to host food drive this Sunday

WHAT:** The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation continues its series of collection drives with a food drive through the end of November. Fans attending Sunday's Patriots vs. Broncos game are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items on their way into Gillette Stadium.

ABOUT THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the nonprofit organization established by the Kraft Family in 1994 to support charitable and philanthropic agencies throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants and the donation of signed memorabilia to charitable causes, as well as from the Patriots players who offer their support by appearing at charity functions throughout the year. In 2013, the Foundation will work to raise awareness through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative. For more information about the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, or to make a donation to the Foundation, please visit www.patriots.com/community.