Patriots Charitable Foundation to host food drive this Sunday

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation continues its series of collection drives with a food drive at the Nov. 24 home game vs. the Denver Broncos.

Nov 22, 2013 at 03:11 AM
New England Patriots

**

320-collection-bins-books.jpg

WHAT:** The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation continues its series of collection drives with a food drive through the end of November. Fans attending Sunday's Patriots vs. Broncos game are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items on their way into Gillette Stadium.

WHEN: Now through the end of November, including the Patriots home game vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 24.

WHERE:Fans can donate canned foods and non-perishable food items in the large blue Celebrate Volunteerism bins at the following locations:

  • The entrance to the Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon
  • The Patriot Place elevator lobby near the NRG Plaza
  • The Patriot Place management office in the North Marketplace
  • The uBid.com stadium entrance (game day only)
  • The Bank of America gate entrance (game day only)
  • The NRG Plaza stadium entrance (game day only)
  • The east & west entrances to the Putnam Club (game day only)
    2014 NEPCF COLLECTION DRIVE SCHEDULE
    November 24 vs. Broncos - Food Drive
    December 8 vs. Browns - Holiday Toy Drive

ABOUT THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the nonprofit organization established by the Kraft Family in 1994 to support charitable and philanthropic agencies throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants and the donation of signed memorabilia to charitable causes, as well as from the Patriots players who offer their support by appearing at charity functions throughout the year. In 2013, the Foundation will work to raise awareness through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative. For more information about the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, or to make a donation to the Foundation, please visit www.patriots.com/community.

