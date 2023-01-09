Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Jan 09 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Rhamondre Stevenson slithers through a seam for 18-yard run with powerful ending

Mac Jones shows patience in pocket with 2-yard TD throw to DeVante Parker

Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of season on lasso-style takedown

Devin McCourty prevents would-be 21-yard TD catch by Khalil Shakir

Can't-Miss Play: Jakobi Meyers' toe-skid TD catch comes after big-time high-point catch

Mac Jones locates Parker on 17-yard dart

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith to Out for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Betting Breakdown: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

With another season ending in Buffalo the Patriots head to the 2023 offseason searching for a way to take the next step.

Jan 09, 2023 at 10:46 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

OneBigThing (14)

The Patriots 2022 season came to an end in Buffalo for the second year in a row on Sunday as New England capped off their fourth-straight campaign without a playoff victory and missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

For their part, the Pats put forth one of their better efforts of the season against a Bills team that has now beaten them four-straight times and in six of the last seven meetings. Couple Buffalo's recent dominance with the events surrounding Damar Hamlin last week and few gave the Patriots much of a chance to break the trend, but it was still a disappointing cap to the year. The Patriots flirted with a .500 record for much of the season and ultimately went down the same way they often did, amidst a collection of whack-a-mole mistakes that all seemed to rear their heads at different inopportune times.

"Our record is right around .500, which is what it's been kind of all year," summed up Bill Belichick on Monday morning in his season-ending Zoom appearance. "With that, some good things and some not-so-good things, so nobody's satisfied with that. That's not our goal and we need to try to improve on that, we need to improve on it. So that's all of us. Accountability everywhere. Starting with me, the coaching staff, players, and each unit are all things that we will address. That process will start probably later today."

Two kickoff return touchdowns and two big-play touchdowns accounted for all but one of Buffalo's scores. Mac Jones' first three-touchdown performance of the season wasn't enough to keep pace with the quick-strike Bills who continued to torture the Patriots with a variety of "wow" plays. Even with the defense getting their first interception off of Josh Allen since 2020 and two additional forced fumbles that resulted in takeaways, the Patriots couldn't make things interesting until the end, a common failure this year where they collapsed with potential victory in sight.

This embodied a season of fits and starts and a team that seemed to play their sloppiest in the biggest moments.

While it was a more impressive showing than 2021's season-ending 30-point defeat that never saw the Bills punt, the Patriots still find themselves in a similar position to where they were a year ago, asking similar questions and now looking up at both the Bills and Dolphins in the division standings. 2022 featured just one win over this year's playoff teams, last week's victory over the quarterback-depleted Dolphins, as they've found themselves unable to get over the hump against the best teams in the league. In many ways, this feels like a three-year trend, one that has seen the Patriots beat up on plenty of bad teams or ones dramatically altered by injuries, but unable to notch the kind of defining win where they put it all together against a quality opponent at full strength.

Now, the offseason begins with building questions as to what comes next for a franchise now four seasons removed from their championship ways.

While any coaching staff additions, departures and reconfigurations should be among the first things to happen in the coming weeks, there are plenty of other concrete areas to highlight where change could occur. It starts with the free agents, headlined by important starters Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones, as well as long-time leaders Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater. McCourty and Slater's potential retirements could have a dramatic effect on the locker room as the turnover from the championship days continues.

Meyers and Jones were among the most reliable players this year and should command interest on the open market. Whether re-signing or replacing them, there are no easy slam dunks.

Tackle Isaiah Wynn and running back Damien Harris will also be free agents and areas where the team will need to address. In all, it would appear that New England will need significant new additions or re-signings at wide receiver, tackle and cornerback to start, three important positions that could each elevate the Patriots beyond their 2022 performance.

They should have some room to operate, with Pats Cap guru Miguel Benzan projecting the team to have approximately $37-40 million of cap space to use. While that might not be enough for another 2021-esque spending spree on external free agents, consideration should also be given to extensions for players entering the final years of their deals like Kyle Dugger, Michael Onwenu and Josh Uche, all of whom had solid years with Dugger chipping in three defensive scores and Uche breaking out with 11.5 sacks.

In April the team is projected to have up to 11 picks that could include as many as three compensatory picks. Their 14th overall draft slot in the first round is their highest position since 2008 and there's plenty of ammo behind that to make any necessary moves to pick up impact players who fit in New England and can make impacts sooner than later.

With dissatisfaction permeating the Patriots post-season wrap-ups, it's clear that there will be some significant change in 2023. But the cupboards aren't empty with a number of recent draft hits that are forming a new core in New England. Add in some less restrictive cap space and enough draft capital to make even more young impact additions and the potential is in place to break the middling funk of the last three years.

"We'll begin to turn the page, and move on to do the things and start to do the things that we feel like we need to do to improve our team, be more competitive and have better results," said Belichick, who also confirmed his intention to return for his 24th season with the team. "So, that hasn't started yet. We're still in the wake of yesterday's game. So, that's kind of where we are for right now. However, that goes, I'm sure they'll be a number of different aspects to that. But as we do every year, evaluate everything, and try to make the best decisions we can to move forward, to be more competitive, to have a stronger team in the future. So, Robert [Kraft] and I will talk about that, talk about that as a staff and certainly individual conversations with many of the players, as we always do, well, all the players but there's some that are obviously more urgent or will be more timely than others. But it'll be a comprehensive course of action as it always is. I don't see the process being really any different, but we need to have better results. That's really the bottom line."

Related Content

news

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

The Patriots will look to rewrite recent history and get a season-extending win against their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

news

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Despite a disappointing two-game losing streak, the Patriots' road to playoffs still goes through the AFC East.

news

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

Coming off a last-second loss the Raiders, the Patriots will look to stick together over a final three-game stretch that will show where they truly stack up in the AFC.

news

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

Two new members of the Patriots 2022 rookie class stepped to the forefront against the Cardinals with a late-season push that could give New England's offense a needed injection of fresh legs down the stretch.

news

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

Coming off two-straight losses, the Patriots will look to get right and salvage their season with an extended trip to the desert.

news

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Mac Jones and the Patriots offense had their best passing performance of the year against Minnesota. Will it be enough to spark a playoff push?

news

Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

With the win over the Jets the Patriots have positioned themselves for a post-Thanksgiving push to the playoffs.

news

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

The Patriots defense has had an excellent first half of the season, but the true tests lie ahead.

news

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Rhamondre Stevenson continued his breakout season on Sunday against the Jets, showing his all-around potential.

news

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Coming off a disappointing home loss, the Patriots will look to get right against a divisional rival.

news

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

The Patriots defense is rounding into form coming off a second-straight impressive performance against a potent opponent.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/9

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Patriots set 2023 opponents

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Closing out the season

Patriots players Jakobi Meyers, Cole Strange, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Jalen Mills address the media on Monday, January 9th, 2023.

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, January 9, 2023.

DeVante Parker 1/8: "I am proud of the way the offense responded"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Devin McCourty 1/8: "It's been a heck of a year"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, January 8th, 2023.

Bill Belichick 1/8: "Proud of the way our guys competed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Mac Jones 1/8: "It wasn't our day"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, January 8th, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising