Patriots Cheerleaders Calendar Signings

Patriots Cheerleaders will be at the following locations throughout the holiday season selling 2013 Patriots Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendars! Calendars may be personalized and autographed to give your gift that extra special touch!
Saturday, December 8th
2pm-4pm – Sports and More , Providence Place Mall, Providence, RI
Friday, December 14th
4pm-7pm – The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster, MA
Saturday, December 15th
10am-4pm – Bass Pro Shops, Foxboro, MA
11am-2pm – Enfield Square Mall, Enfield, CT
Friday, December 21st
9am-3pm – The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster, MA
Saturday, December 22nd
10am-4pm – The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster, MA
10am-4pm – Bass Pro Shops, Foxboro, MA
11am-5pm – Hampshire Mall, Hadley, MA
Calendars are $20. If you can't make it to a signing, you can purchase one online here!