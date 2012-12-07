Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sat Aug 26 - 12:45 AM | Mon Aug 28 - 08:55 AM

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and Others in the Patriots Preseason Finale

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Photos: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Kevin Harris rushes for a 5-yard touchdown

Thyrick Pitts will not go down on 23-yard catch and run

Can't-Miss Play: Calvin Munson vacuums in Malik Willis' pass in otherworldly fashion

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

What to Watch: Tennessee Titans

Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

Christian Gonzalez making the most of the moment

Game Preview: Patriots at Titans

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

NFL Notes: Could changes be coming to joint practices?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Patriots Cheerleaders Calendar Signings

Patriots Cheerleaders will be selling and signing their 2013 Swimsuit Calendars at malls throughout New England during the holiday season.

Dec 07, 2012 at 12:06 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-20121207-cheer-signing.png
Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital

Looking for the perfect holiday gift this season?

Patriots Cheerleaders will be at the following locations throughout the holiday season selling 2013 Patriots Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendars! Calendars may be personalized and autographed to give your gift that extra special touch!

Saturday, December 8th
2pm-4pm – Sports and More , Providence Place Mall, Providence, RI

Friday, December 14th
4pm-7pm – The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster, MA

Saturday, December 15th
10am-4pm – Bass Pro Shops, Foxboro, MA
11am-2pm – Enfield Square Mall, Enfield, CT

Friday, December 21st
9am-3pm – The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster, MA

Saturday, December 22nd
10am-4pm – The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster, MA
10am-4pm – Bass Pro Shops, Foxboro, MA
11am-5pm – Hampshire Mall, Hadley, MA

Calendars are $20. If you can't make it to a signing, you can purchase one online here!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Lazar's Final Roster Projection: Tough Decisions Loom for Patriots on Cutdown Day

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and Others in the Patriots Preseason Finale

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/26: "Philly is certainly on the horizon"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Calvin Munson 8/25: "Try to put it all out there"

Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Kevin Harris 8/25: "It's always good to play football and step on the field"

Patriots running back Kevin Harris addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Watch the highlights from the New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans game during Preseason Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Bailey Zappe 8/25: "Always going to be things you could have done better"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising