Patriots cheerleading team breaks mold for 2019 season 

Though it's new for the modern era of Patriots cheerleading, it isn't the first time the Patriots have had male dancers on the squad. In the '70s, men performed on the dance team, and in the '80s, it incorporated male gymnasts and tumblers. In the '90s, the squad transitioned to all-female, but after the 2018 football season, the NFL saw a resurgence in men auditioning for cheerleading teams.

Last year when Rams cheerleaders Quinton and Napoleon made the team, they inspired countless men to try out for their local NFL team's squad – Steven and Driss included. Before going to auditions, both reached out to the Rams for advice and mentorship about the process.

"I never in my head, at least before last year, was thinking this is something I'd ever do because it just wasn't something that men did," Driss said. "Now it is. The Rams boys, I definitely look up to them, but so many choreographers on TV too and dance teachers that I've had just telling me to stick with it. It's the same thing we're telling people now. It's so crazy that I'm telling someone this when I wouldn't be here if other people like that weren't telling me the same thing my whole life."

The chance to set an example is something that neither take for granted. In fact, they are reminded almost constantly of what their presence on the squad means.

"The last game, I was out on the field and I was walking off, and this little boy leaned over the railing and was like, 'I want to be a Patriots cheerleader one day,'" Steven said. "The negative comments suck. They really do, and they kind of make me feel down for a second, but that little boy makes everything worth it. I would rather take 100 slaps in the face about how horrible it is to have a male on the field, but for that little boy to see someone to look up to is rewarding. For him to lean over and say, 'I want to be a Patriots cheerleader,' and his mom say, 'He will be one day,' to not have tears in my eyes was hard."

Alex B., a four-year veteran of the team and a line captain, said almost every game, she sees someone walking to the front of the stands to speak to Driss, who is on her line.

"Every game, whenever we take a water break on the sideline, women will walk down and be like, 'My daughter, my son, they love you,' to Driss," Alex said. "'You're their absolute favorite. They're coming to the next game to watch you.'"