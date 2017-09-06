Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report: Week 1

The New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Sep 06, 2017 at 08:50 AM
New England Patriots

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)

OUT
No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL
DT Vincent Valentine - Knee (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE
DL Adam Butler - Knee (LP)
DB Nate Ebner - Shoulder (LP)
OT Cameron Fleming - Ankle (LP)
LB Harvey Langi - Concussion (LP)
WR Malcolm Mitchell - Knee (LP)
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring (LP)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (0-0)

OUT
No Players Listed

DOUBTFUL
G Parker Ehinger - Knee (FP)LB Reggie Ragland - Knee (FP)

QUESTIONABLE
S Ron Parker - Ankle (FP)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Vincent Valentine - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Adam Butler - Knee
DB Nate Ebner - Shoulder
OT Cameron Fleming - Ankle
LB Harvey Langi - Concussion
WR Malcolm Mitchell - Knee
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring 

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (0-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Travis Kelce - Calf
G Parker Ehinger - Knee
S Ron Parker - Ankle
LB Reggie Ragland - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
DT Bennie Logan - Knee
CB Terrance Mitchell - Hamstring
K Cairo Santos - Right Groin

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Cameron Fleming - Ankle
DT Vincent Valentine - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Adam Butler - Knee
DB Nate Ebner - Shoulder
LB Harvey Langi - Concussion
WR Malcolm Mitchell - Knee
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring 

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (0-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Travis Kelce - Calf
G Parker Ehinger - Knee
S Ron Parker - Ankle
LB Reggie Ragland - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
DT Bennie Logan - Knee
CB Terrance Mitchell - Hamstring
K Cairo Santos - Right Groin

Boldindicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in PracticeLimited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitionsFull Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:Out = Player will not playDoubtful = Unlikely to playQuestionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

